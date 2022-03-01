ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

Week 15: SBLIVE/SI Power 25 National Boys Basketball Rankings

By Jason Jordan
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 1 day ago

The Power 25, presented by Discount Tire, is a collaboration between SBLive and Sports Illustrated.

Power 25 rankings are compiled by SBLive reporter Andy Buhler and SI Director of Basketball Recruiting Jason Jordan based on observations and conversations with an extensive network of coaching and media sources across the country.

Find the complete breakdown of the latest Power 25 national boys basketball rankings here.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TaIkO_0eScCkgn00

1. Sunrise Christian (Bel Aire, Kan.) (25-1)

2. Duncanville (Duncanville, Tex.) (30-1)

3. IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) (21-4)

4. Montverde Academy (Montverde, Fla.) (19-4)

5. Link Academy (Branson, Mo.) (29-1)

6. Richardson (Richardson, Tex.) (32-1)

7. Calvary Christian Academy (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.) (22-2)

8. La Lumiere School (La Porte, Ind.) (21-4)

9. Camden (Camden, N.J.) (23-2)

10. Oak Hill Academy (Mouth of Wilson, Va.) (29-7)

11. Dr. Phillips (Orlando, Fla.) (25-5)

12. Roselle Catholic (Roselle, N.J.) (23-2)

13. North Little Rock (Little Rock, Ark.) (25-3)

14. Corona Centennial (Corona, Calif.) (30-1)

15. Combine Academy (Lincolnton, N.C.) (22-4)

16. Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas) (30-1)

17. Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth, Calif.) (24-4)

18. Glenbard West (Glen Ellyn, Ill.) (30-1)

19. St. Paul VI (Chantilly, Va.) (25-4)

20. Centerville (Centerville, Oh.) (25-0)

21. Pebblebrook (Mableton, Ga.) (23-2)

22. Greensboro Day (Greensboro, N.C.) (32-4)

23. Wasatch Academy (Mount Pleasant, Utah) (14-10)

24. Bishop McNamara (Forestville, Md.) (19-3)

25. Archbishop Stepinac (White Plains, N.Y.) (24-3)

Who qualifies for the Power 25?

In order to qualify, programs must be either affiliated with the state high school athletic association in the state it resides in or recognized by the association and allowed to play member high schools in its home state.

Comments / 0

Related
WCJB

Bradford routs Hawthorne, 53-35 in Class 1A state boys basketball semis

LAKELAND, Fla. (WCJB) -The Bradford Tornadoes will play for their first state basketball title in program history after knocking off Hawthorne, 53-35 in Wednesday’s Class 1A state semifinals in Lakeland. Bradford, which stood 8-10 at one point this season, has now won its last seven to cruise into the championship.
HAWTHORNE, FL
WSPA 7News

Monday high school basketball

Justin Bailey continues his amazing senior season with a 38-point effort in Blue Ridge’s come-from-behind, 52-45 win over Keenan for the 3A upper state title Monday night. The Tigers play for a state title for the first time Friday night against Orangeburg-Wilkinson at USC-Aiken. McCall King scored 22 points and Christ Church pulled away from […]
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Utah State
The Baltimore Sun

No. 11 City boys basketball grinds out 50-39 win over No. 9 Milford Mill in 3A North Region I semifinal

The City boys basketball team had some flashes of good offense against visiting Milford Mill in Monday’s Class 3A North Region I semifinal game. But when it came down to continuing their season, the No. 11 Knights banked on defense to pull through. Freshman guard Trent Egbiremolen scored 13 of his game-high 17 points in the first half, helping provide an advantage the Knights’ defense wouldn’t ...
BALTIMORE, MD
E! News

Stanford Soccer Star Katie Meyer Dead at 22

Katie Meyer, a captain and goalkeeper of the Stanford Women's Soccer Team, passed away at the age of 22, the university announced March 2. "It is with great sadness that we report that Katie Meyer, a senior majoring in International Relations and minoring in History, a Resident Assistant, and a team captain and goalkeeper on the Stanford Women's Soccer Team, has passed away," Susie Brubaker-Cole, vice provost for student affairs at Stanford, and Athletic Director Bernard Muir, said in a joint statement on the school's website.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jason Jordan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boys Basketball#Oak Hill Academy#Img Academy#Sblive#Discount Tire#Calvary Christian Academy#La Lumiere School#Wasatch Academy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Naperville Community Television (NCTV17)

Boys Basketball Sectional Semifinals Naperville North vs. Glenbard West 03.01.22

After capturing their third regional title since 2017, twelve seeded Naperville North looks to continue its Cinderella run going into the Bartlett sectionals. The Huskies have a tall task in front of them as they take on top seeded Glenbard West basketball lead by Gonzaga commit Braden Huff. The Hilltoppers have only one loss on the season that came to Bronny James and Sierra Canyon back in February. And yes Bronny is the son of NBA star LeBron James. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.
NAPERVILLE, IL
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

53K+
Followers
29K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy