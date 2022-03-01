‘Complete chaos.’ California couple narrowly escapes Ukraine with newborn daughter

An American couple from Georgia are on a terrifying mission to rescue their newborn twins who were born via a surrogate in Kyiv in the middle of Russia’s war on Ukraine. The couple, 46-year-old Alex Spektor and 48-year-old Irma Nuñez, had faced months of health complications relating to the pregnancy, which ended in the premature birth of the two infants, Lenny and Moishe, on Thursday last week. The newborns are still being cared for in a Kyiv hospital as their parents try to arrange for their relocation to the U.S., which requires “special medical transport” due to their medical issues, The Washington Post reported. “This has been the longest weeks of our lives,” Spektor, who has been following news of the Russian invasion closely for fear that the hospital his twins are staying in will be hit, told the Post. The Russian assault on Kyiv escalated on Tuesday as Russian aerial strikes hit a Kyiv TV tower, resulting in at least five civilian deaths. The State Department has reportedly been unable to assist the family in retrieving the infants thus far, and efforts to arrange for their safe relocation are ongoing.

