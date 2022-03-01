ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Victoria County, TX

Huge drop in COVID-19 new cases in Victoria County

By Don Brubaker
 1 day ago
VICTORIA, Texas—A big drop in COVID-19 new cases in Victoria County from January to February.

This information from Victoria County Public Health Department Director David Gonzales.

A record for most COVID-19 daily new cases in one month was set in January in Victoria County, with 2,518 new COVID-19 cases. In February, just 370 new COVID-19 cases, a one-month drop of 2,148 cases. Victoria County averaged 13.2 new COVID-19 cases per day in February.

