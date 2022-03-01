ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Franz Ferdinand pulls out of Russia shows over Ukraine invasion

By KATE FELDMAN
Tri-City Herald
 1 day ago

This time, Franz Ferdinand is staying out of Europe during a war. The Scottish band, named after the archduke whose assassination helped kick off World War I, announced Tuesday that it has canceled its summer concerts in Russia over the ongoing invasion of Ukraine. “We love Russia....

www.tri-cityherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Even Putin's generals looked stunned: Military chiefs are caught in the headlights as Vlad orders his nuclear deterrent forces to go on 'alert' with a decree that shocked the world

Vladimir Putin's closest advisers appeared perturbed when he dropped his bombshell about readying nuclear weapons yesterday. The expressions of army general Valery Gerasimov and defence minister Sergey Shoygu were caught on camera as the Russian president put his atomic arsenal on stand-by. A senior US defence official said last night...
POLITICS
TheDailyBeast

Ukraine’s President Zelensky Slams Biden for Watching ‘From a Distance’ While Putin Closes In

The president of Ukraine feels abandoned. In a video statement posted early Friday morning, President Volodymyr Zelensky appeared to call out President Joe Biden and other western allies for not doing enough to stop Russia’s all-out assault on his nation. “This morning, we are defending our country alone,” said the Ukrainian president. “Just like yesterday, the most powerful country in the world looked on from a distance.” He added: “Russia was hit with sanctions yesterday, but these are not enough to get these foreign troops off our soil. Only through solidarity and determination can this be achieved.” However, he did thank some people for their courage and support—the protesters who took to the streets of Russian cities Thursday to voice their opposition to Putin’s invasion. "To all the citizens of the Russian Federation who went out to protest, I want to say: we see you,” said Zelensky. “This means you heard us. This means you are starting to believe us. Fight for us, fight against the war.”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Louis Tomlinson
Axios

Putin’s allies abandon him over Ukraine invasion

Several of Russia's closest allies and former Soviet satellite states have sharply rebuked President Vladimir Putin over his unprovoked invasion of Ukraine. Why it matters: As the Western world seeks to make Putin an international pariah, even his closest allies are resisting showing support for his assault on Ukraine. Driving...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Assassination#Scottish#Archduke#Russian#Ukrainian#Direction#British#New York Daily News#Tribune Content Agency#Llc
Bangor Daily News

Not even Ukraine’s leaders are buying the American hype about a Russian invasion

The BDN Opinion section operates independently and does not set newsroom policies or contribute to reporting or editing articles elsewhere in the newspaper or on bangordailynews.com. On Jan. 18, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that “our assessment has been that [a Russian invasion of Ukraine] could happen any...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Arts
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Music
Country
Russia
The Independent

‘Thousands will die, they will be killed from every window,’ Ukraine defence minister warns Russia

As many Russian soldiers will die in Ukraine as during the two Chechen wars, Ukraine’s defence minister has warned.“Thousands. Thousands,” Oleksii Reznikov said, calling on Russians to take to the streets and demand an end to the war.“Hide your loved ones if they are dear to you. Don’t send them to certain death. They will be killed from every window in every Ukrainian city,” he pleaded.Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky has repeatedly warned that his country will defend itself.“When you attack us, you will see our faces, not our backs ... War is a great misfortune and it comes at a great price,” he said. “People lose their money, reputation, freedom,...
MILITARY
The Independent

Putin ‘doesn’t care’ about sanctions because he believes Russians ‘can suffer’, says defence secretary

Vladimir Putin believes the Russian people can easily “suffer” from economic sanctions imposed by the west over the invasion of Ukraine, said the UK’s defence secretary.Ben Wallace said the Russian president “doesn’t really care” about the impact of sanctions, suggesting there was a false sense of “pride” in the Kremlin at what the Russian people can withstand.The cabinet minister claimed Putin was in for a “shock” since the measures imposed on the Russian banking system had caused considerable damage to the country’s economy.Asked on Sky News if Putin cares about sanctions, Mr Wallace said: “You’re point about does he...
POLITICS
Telegraph

Live Ukraine latest: Russia and China issue joint pledge to take on the West

China has openly sided with Russia over its unprecedented security demands, calling for a halt to Nato’s eastward expansion. A joint declaration signed by Chinese leader Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday lashes out at Nato for being aggressive to its neighbours. “The sides oppose further...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy