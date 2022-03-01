David Gaboury, PE

David Bruni, a 19-year industry veteran, joined Slatt Capital in Northern California in 2016. Mr. Bruni’s commercial real estate loan originations have increased each year with the firm and he is now recognized as one of Slatt Capital’s top producers. David has become a key player in the growth and success of the company.
David has been providing the WNY area service expertise in Income Tax for the past four years. He is a graduate of SUNY Fredonia with a degree earned in B.S. Public Accounting and Finance. He has an expressed interest and involvement in the Penn Dixie Fossil Park & Nature Reserve.
Part of the Smith Schnider executive team, Susan Martinez will manage company marketing efforts and work toward project sales goals. With more than 25 years’ experience as a VP of sales and marketing with regional and national homebuilders, her expertise has long focused on the high-end range of the market. Susan has developed award-winning brand campaigns for multiple builders, with her teams having won 100+ awards for exceptional sales volume, marketing, product design and community planning.
Steve Lane has been with SSR for more than 43 years, serving in a variety of leadership positions. In 2018, he was named Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and President and was elected Chair of the Board in 2021. Under Steve’s leadership, SSR has expanded into new locations, acquired a medical equipment planning firm, demonstrated excellent financial results, and is currently executing its growth-oriented strategic plan.
Assistant Director of Structural Engineering at ARCO Design/Build. EDUCATION: Master of Civil Engineering degree with a focus in Structural Engineering from Auburn University. ADB Structural Engineering (an ARCO Design/Build Company) is excited to announce Brett Perkins as the new Assistant Director. He brings nearly a decade of experience in structural engineering spanning a wide range of markets including hospitality, mixed-use, commercial and education. In his new role, Brett is will be responsible for overseeing the division’s engineering design, operations, client relations, and strategic planning.
Texas Roadhouse has increased its number of company-owned restaurants after buying out seven from a long-time franchisee for $27 million. When it issued its fourth quarter earnings last week, it noted that it completed the acquisition of seven franchise restaurants in South Carolina and Georgia for an aggregate purchase price of approximately $27 million. That deal closed Dec. 29, 2021, the first day of the 2022 fiscal year.
Documents show Suncrest Real Estate & Land is seeking to rezone more than 325 acres in Gaston County, where it is proposing up to 877 residential units at the site. Join us for a unique event that brings local residential real estate leaders together for an honest discussion about where the Charlotte region stands, and what lies ahead. See event details below.
PEC is pleased to announce the addition of John H. Sale, PE to our team. A graduate of Kansas State University in Architectural Engineering and Construction Science, he now has more than three decades of engineering and consulting experience within mission critical infrastructure. Johns vast experience in designing mechanical and electrical systems, partnered with his energy, attention to detail, and drive for quality project deliverables, make him a great fit.
Partner at Geotechnical and Environmental Consultants, Inc. (GEC) "I am honored to be partner in this progressive organization. I am proud to have spent the last 14 years with a firm which places such a high value on reliable service to our clients.” Rachel Andre, PE, GEC President: “We are delighted to welcome Gene as a new Partner. Gene has managed important GEC projects including the NASA Bridge Replacement, and OIA’s South Terminal Landside and Airside. Gene’s engineering expertise continues to underscore GEC’s service-focused reputation. Welcome Gene!"
Austin-based Bluespring Wealth Partners is acquiring a Dallas wealth management firm, expanding its North Texas presence, as the latest in a string of deals. Bluespring brought on CD Wealth Management, which manages over $850 million in assets. Scott Cohen, founder and CEO of the Dallas firm, said the Bluespring acquisition will give the firm more scale to serve clients better.
Amid high demand for workforce housing and rising rents, out-of-state investors are eyeing southwest Atlanta for value-add opportunities. Like many powerful women before you, engage in an opportunity for mentorship from the most influential women in Atlanta's local business community. 2022 CFO of the Year Awards. Atlanta Business Chronicle and...
Previously, Arnold was a graphic designer, the first female designer for the company she first worked for after college. Today, she continues to forge that path by becoming a leader in the bicycle and tourism industries.
After successful field trials last year, chemical giant The Mosaic Co. has expanded its collaboration with Davis-based BioConsortia Inc. to include major Asian food-producing countries. In December 2020, the two companies negotiated a deal where Mosaic (NYSE: MOS) got exclusive rights for BioConsortia's nitrogen-fixing microbial products for some major row...
The special purpose acquisition companies led by Chamath Palihapitiya and companies they merged with have been the target of a number of investor lawsuits. A judge ruled this week that one will proceed to trial.
Michael Walton, PE, DGCP leads Burns’ industry-leading suite of advanced-power, zero-emission mobility, and high-performance facility engineering services. Working across disciplines, Michael has a unique ability to bring design solutions to life, effectively communicating with his team, partners and clients to overcome some of the largest, most-complex project challenges.
Vice President, Houston Office Leader at JE Dunn Construction. EDUCATION: Athabasca University Faculty of Business, The George Washington University School of Business, The Citadel (Charleston, SC) Hyde Griffith is responsible for management of projects and personnel along with strategic growth initiatives for JE Dunn in Central Texas. His focus ensures...
The consolidation of MLPs by their parents or significant owners has been a multi-year trend, but activity has picked up with a number of transactions currently pending. In a recent webcast, investors asked several general questions about M&A in energy infrastructure. With this subject clearly topical for investors, today’s note provides an update on M&A activity in the midstream/MLP space, including MLP consolidation by parents, MLP acquisitions, and recent transactions with private equity players.
As revenue grew, profitability gains were even more substantial, with PEP growing 13.4% to $1.74 million. Head count across the firm was largely stable over the course of the year. Revenue in London, the firm's largest office, climbed to $243.2 million from $214.2 million, a 13.5% jump. Reed Smith global...
When senior securities and capital markets lawyers gazed into their crystal balls (for a recent Bloomberg Law survey), they found that private equity and private companies have the greatest expected prospects for growing legal work in this practice area. These responses confirm known legal industry trends that private equity is surging, and many private companies have been busy going public.
Comments / 0