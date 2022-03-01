David Gaboury, PE

Partner at Geotechnical and Environmental Consultants, Inc. (GEC) "I am honored to be partner in this progressive organization. I am proud to have spent the last 14 years with a firm which places such a high value on reliable service to our clients.” Rachel Andre, PE, GEC President: “We are delighted to welcome Gene as a new Partner. Gene has managed important GEC projects including the NASA Bridge Replacement, and OIA’s South Terminal Landside and Airside. Gene’s engineering expertise continues to underscore GEC’s service-focused reputation. Welcome Gene!"

BUSINESS ・ 7 DAYS AGO