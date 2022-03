The Carnegie Bosch Institute, an entity established in 1990 following a $10 million endowment from Germany-based The Bosch Group to increase international collaboration and research at Carnegie Mellon University, announced that Christopher Martin has been tapped to serve as the institute's new president. He succeeds Sylvia B. Vogt, who retired from the post in January after leading CBI since 2009.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 6 DAYS AGO