ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

‘Complete chaos.’ California couple narrowly escapes Ukraine with newborn daughter

By Vandana Ravikumar
Tri-City Herald
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA couple from California narrowly escaped Russia’s invasion of Ukraine with their newborn daughter in tow. Jessie and Jacob Boeckmann arrived in the capital city of Kyiv on Feb. 13, KATV reported. Their international surrogate gave birth to their newborn daughter on Feb. 22, just days before the country descended into...

www.tri-cityherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

‘Thousands will die, they will be killed from every window,’ Ukraine defence minister warns Russia

As many Russian soldiers will die in Ukraine as during the two Chechen wars, Ukraine’s defence minister has warned.“Thousands. Thousands,” Oleksii Reznikov said, calling on Russians to take to the streets and demand an end to the war.“Hide your loved ones if they are dear to you. Don’t send them to certain death. They will be killed from every window in every Ukrainian city,” he pleaded.Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky has repeatedly warned that his country will defend itself.“When you attack us, you will see our faces, not our backs ... War is a great misfortune and it comes at a great price,” he said. “People lose their money, reputation, freedom,...
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
California State
State
Arkansas State
NBC News

China would 'end up owning some of the costs' if Russia invades Ukraine, national security adviser warns

WASHINGTON — White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan warned Sunday that China would "end up owning some of the costs" of a Russian invasion of Ukraine. Russia has already assembled 70 percent of the forces it would need to launch a full-scale invasion of Ukraine, a U.S. official with direct knowledge of the latest government assessment said late Friday as tensions rise in the region. In a joint statement with Russia last week, China said it opposed NATO expansion, blamed the U.S. for rising tensions and voiced support for the Kremlin's demand for guarantees.
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Vladimir Putin
NBC News

As Russian troops mass in Belarus, nerves start to fray at Ukraine border

At the Senkivka border crossing in northern Ukraine, nothing is out of the ordinary. Trucks pass through, carefully negotiating the icy conditions at the intersection with both Belarus and Russia. But across the border in Belarus, thousands of Russian troops have been deployed for military exercises that the Kremlin has...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Katv#Facebook#Ukrainian#Russian#Bbc News
The Atlantic

The Reason Putin Would Risk War

There are questions about troop numbers, questions about diplomacy. There are questions about the Ukrainian military, its weapons, and its soldiers. There are questions about Germany and France: How will they react? There are questions about America, and how it has come to be a central player in a conflict not of its making. But of all the questions that repeatedly arise about a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine, the one that gets the least satisfactory answers is this one: Why?
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Poland
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
Place
Europe
freightwaves.com

The ‘Dream’ is dead: Air cargo wonder destroyed in Ukraine

The largest commercial cargo plane has been destroyed by Russian soldiers during fighting at an airport outside Kyiv, according to the Ukrainian government’s official Twitter account. The Antonov AN-225, nicknamed Mriya, or “Dream,” had six engines, could carry 225 tons of cargo and consumed about 20 tons of fuel...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
CBS LA

Gunfire And Explosions Reported In Kyiv As Ukraine’s Leader Accuses Putin Of Waging “War Against Europe”

Kyiv — Explosions from what Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba called “horrific Russian rocket strikes” were heard in Ukraine‘s capital on Friday amid unverified reports that the fighting had already reached the heart of Kyiv. Videos posted online showed what residents said were Russian tanks driving through their city, and gunfire and air raid sirens were heard in the capital.
POLITICS
TheDailyBeast

American Couple’s Newborn Twins Are Stranded in Ukraine War Zone

An American couple from Georgia are on a terrifying mission to rescue their newborn twins who were born via a surrogate in Kyiv in the middle of Russia’s war on Ukraine. The couple, 46-year-old Alex Spektor and 48-year-old Irma Nuñez, had faced months of health complications relating to the pregnancy, which ended in the premature birth of the two infants, Lenny and Moishe, on Thursday last week. The newborns are still being cared for in a Kyiv hospital as their parents try to arrange for their relocation to the U.S., which requires “special medical transport” due to their medical issues, The Washington Post reported. “This has been the longest weeks of our lives,” Spektor, who has been following news of the Russian invasion closely for fear that the hospital his twins are staying in will be hit, told the Post. The Russian assault on Kyiv escalated on Tuesday as Russian aerial strikes hit a Kyiv TV tower, resulting in at least five civilian deaths. The State Department has reportedly been unable to assist the family in retrieving the infants thus far, and efforts to arrange for their safe relocation are ongoing.
RELATIONSHIPS

Comments / 0

Community Policy