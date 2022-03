Sales rose in Q3 but Triferic sales were flat over the second quarter. We wrote about Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) in October of last year when we stated that the company still had strong potential despite the lack of interest from the market as a whole. Shares unfortunately have dropped more than 40% since we penned that piece. Given that the S&P 500 (despite recent volatility) is more or less flat over this time frame, Rockwell's non-performance is quite an opportunity cost, to say the least.

MARKETS ・ 12 HOURS AGO