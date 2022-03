SCRANTON — Despite trailing by 12 points to Scranton Prep at halftime, Nanticoke Area was not going to go out without a fight. The Trojans climbed back into the District 2 Class 4A boys basketball third-place game in the third quarter with fast-break baskets and solid defense in the paint from Jaidyn Johnson, who blocked shots and ignited the offense with rebounds and outlet passes. Payton Kepp scored seven of his 16 points in the quarter and Chris Johnson had four of his 12 as the Trojans grabbed a one-point lead.

SCRANTON, PA ・ 7 HOURS AGO