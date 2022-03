Video game censorship isn't exactly a new problem. People were already throwing fits about video game content back in the 1970s, but many attempts at censoring games have backfired and caused the games in question to do even better than anyone expected. However, that's not always how it works, and there have been numerous titles that have had to remove controversial content after their release. In order to avoid running into this problem, "The Sims 4" team has decided to only roll out its new wedding DLC in markets that allow for same-sex marriage — and Russia did not make the cut.

