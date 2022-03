Click here to read the full article. After retreating on Thursday due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, U.S. stock markets rebounded sharply today as bargain-hunters bought in and investors cheered news of possible diplomatic talks. While the stunning act of military aggression continues to cast a pall over the economies of much of the West, the Dow Jones Industrial Average, Nasdaq and S&P 500 gained between 1.6% and 2.5%. The Dow’s 2.5% rise was its biggest in percentage terms since November 2020. In the media sector, gainers far outweighed decliners, with the winner’s circle including Fox Corp., AT&T, Roku, Comcast and...

STOCKS ・ 6 DAYS AGO