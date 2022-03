Dual species interactions in co-isolated pairs of Staphylococcus aureus and Pseudomonas aeruginosa from patients with tracheobronchitis or bronchial colonization were examined. The genetic and phenotypic diversity between the isolates was high making the interactions detected strain-specific. Despite this, and the clinical origin of the strains, some interactions were common between some co-isolated pairs. For most pairs, P. aeruginosa exoproducts affected biofilm formation and reduced growth in vitro in its S. aureus counterpart. Conversely, S. aureus did not impair biofilm formation and stimulated swarming motility in P. aeruginosa. Co-culture in a medium that mimics respiratory mucus promoted coexistence and favored mixed microcolony formation within biofilms. Under these conditions, key genes controlled by quorum sensing were differentially regulated in both species in an isolate-dependent manner. Finally, co-infection in the acute infection model in Galleria mellonella larvae showed an additive effect only in the co-isolated pair in which P. aeruginosa affected less S. aureus growth. This work contributes to understanding the complex interspecies interactions between P. aeruginosa and S. aureus by studying strains isolated during acute infection.

