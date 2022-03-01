ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

People On The Move

bizjournals
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTom Konkel joins First Integrity Title Company as a partner to lead strategic growth efforts both locally...

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

Related
bizjournals

Cisco explores ways to sweeten pay as it hunts for 5,000 more workers

Cisco Systems Inc. is offering workers and recruits more options in how they work and get paid as it deals with the declining appeal of stock options in a bear market. The San Jose networking giant is asking employees whether they want a bigger chunk of their compensation in base salary or in their performance bonuses. This is happening as it tries to grow its 79,000-employee workforce by 5,000 new hires this year.
BUSINESS
bizjournals

Texas Roadhouse scoops up seven restaurants in $27M deal

Texas Roadhouse has increased its number of company-owned restaurants after buying out seven from a long-time franchisee for $27 million. When it issued its fourth quarter earnings last week, it noted that it completed the acquisition of seven franchise restaurants in South Carolina and Georgia for an aggregate purchase price of approximately $27 million. That deal closed Dec. 29, 2021, the first day of the 2022 fiscal year.
TEXAS STATE
bizjournals

Frontier Airline plans to build base for pilots, flight attendants at Sky Harbor

Citing demand from its own employees, low-cost carrier Frontier Airlines said it will open a new crew base at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport later this year. Join the Business Journal and network with business leaders from around the region as we kick off an exciting series of exclusive one-on-one interviews with high-profile Arizona CEOs.
ECONOMY
bizjournals

Major Portland-area foundation announces Microsoft exec as new CEO

The M.J. Murdock Charitable Trust has a new CEO and executive director: Romanita Hairston, who comes to the Vancouver-based charitable organization from Microsoft. Hairston will start in her role in July. “Romanita has an excellent background to assume this role, bringing a rich understanding of the Murdock Trust, our mission,...
CHARITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mexico#Europe
bizjournals

Amazon appears to pull back on plans for San Antonio retail stores

After a 180-degree turn in their retail plans, Amazon.com Inc (Nasdaq: AMZN) may not be entering the San Antonio market with its physical pop-up stores after all. Despite filing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation for multiple physical stores in the city, including one of their 4-Star retail concepts, reporting from Reuter's is detailing the end of the giant's foray into brick-and-mortars.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
bizjournals

Kestra Financial subsidiary acquires $800-million-asset wealth management firm in Dallas

Austin-based Bluespring Wealth Partners is acquiring a Dallas wealth management firm, expanding its North Texas presence, as the latest in a string of deals. Bluespring brought on CD Wealth Management, which manages over $850 million in assets. Scott Cohen, founder and CEO of the Dallas firm, said the Bluespring acquisition will give the firm more scale to serve clients better.
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Marketing
bizjournals

Microsoft completes $19.7B acquisition of Nuance

Microsoft Corp. has completed its acquisition of Burlington-based Nuance Communications Inc. (Nasdaq: NUAN), a $19.7 billion mega-deal that was announced about a year ago. The announcement of the closing, which Microsoft Corp. (Nasdaq: MSFT) made on Friday, comes days after the Redmond-based tech giant received clearance over the deal from U.K. antitrust regulators, the last major step in the merger process. The deal received U.S. regulatory approval last year.
BUSINESS
bizjournals

Davis-based BioConsortia expands work with chemical giant Mosaic

After successful field trials last year, chemical giant The Mosaic Co. has expanded its collaboration with Davis-based BioConsortia Inc. to include major Asian food-producing countries. In December 2020, the two companies negotiated a deal where Mosaic (NYSE: MOS) got exclusive rights for BioConsortia's nitrogen-fixing microbial products for some major row...
BUSINESS
bizjournals

Friday Digest: Glide heads for $200M revamp; Trouble at Twitch?

Good morning, Bay Area. Leading the headlines on Friday is the chilling news of the violent Russian takeover of Europe's largest nuclear power in the Ukraine, holding its operators at gunpoint. Meanwhile, cryptocurrency companies Coinbase, Kraken and Binance have all resisted imposing a blanket ban on Russian accounts and instead have stated that they will block accounts for legal reasons and transactions involving sanctioned persons and entities. Here's what else is happening in business and money at week's end.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
bizjournals

Oklahoma bank with $12.5B in assets goes from client to investor in OP fintech

Overland Park-based startup Finotta has a powerful advantage: One of its big customers also is an investor. First United Bank & Trust, a $12.5 billion privately held bank headquartered in Durant, Oklahoma, started as a customer. Then it became the sole investor in a $3 million seed round last fall for Finotta, which developed technology to revamp a financial institution's mobile app with personalized customer experiences. The startup's software uses algorithms to analyze a customer’s financial lifestyle, such as where money is spent, and predict what that customer will need moving forward. The app then can promote financial services that fit those needs.
DURANT, OK
bizjournals

Apple just set a new date for the start of its post-Covid return-to-office plan

Apple Inc. is calling its workers back to the spaceship — starting April 11. Beginning that day, the iPhone maker expects its office employees to return to working at its headquarters and other workplaces at least once a week, Bloomberg report. The company will gradually increase the number of days it expects workers to be in the office, ramping up to three days a week — Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays — beginning on May 23, according to the report.
BUSINESS
bizjournals

Three thoughts on leadership from the founder and CEO of AppHarvest

AppHarvest Inc. went public last year, raising nearly $500 million in capital in the process. Now, the agtech company is looking to double its 550-person workforce in 2022 as it plans to open high-tech indoor farms in Berea, Somerset and Richmond, Kentucky in addition to its 60-acre flagship farm in Morehead, Kentucky.
LOUISVILLE, KY
bizjournals

WomanVenture is offering microloans to small Minnesota businesses

WomanVenture, the St. Paul-based nonprofit that focuses on helping women achieve economic success, has launched a small-dollar loan program. "Sometimes, you just need a little money, quickly disbursed, for your business. It can be the difference between success and failure," says WomanVenture on its website. Under the new program, which...
MINNESOTA STATE
bizjournals

Businesses have earned trust around DEI commitments. What’s next?

It should come as no surprise to any Atlanta-based business leader that diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) initiatives remain high on the corporate priority list. Progress has been made as many companies have accelerated their diversity, equity and inclusion efforts, and I’m hopeful for the future. That being said, there is no finish line when it comes to DEI.
ATLANTA, GA
bizjournals

Florida serial entrepreneur is behind CryptoLeague, a Web3 startup that just raised millions

CryptoLeague, a Wynwood startup launched by serial entrepreneur Rodolfo Saccoman, secured millions in funding to build an investment platform for Web3 communities. Several investors participated in the company's $2.2 million seed round, including Florida Funders, New York-based Great Oaks Venture Capital, and San Francisco-based Side Door Ventures and Darling Ventures. CryptoLeague will use the capital injection to grow its 18-person team and build out its platform.
FLORIDA STATE
bizjournals

L.A. startups raise millions this week; venture firm launches $400M fund

Los Angeles startups are starting off strong in March with a handful of early-stage funding rounds. From a sneaker brand with pro athlete investors to a venture-backed insurtech platform, the city's entrepreneur show no indication of slowing down. Keep scrolling for a look at which L.A. startups and tech companies...
LOS ANGELES, CA
bizjournals

Heather Arnold

Previously, Arnold was a graphic designer, the first female designer for the company she first worked for after college. Today, she continues to forge that path by becoming a leader in the bicycle and tourism industries.
TOURISM

Comments / 0

Community Policy