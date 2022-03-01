People On The Move

Overland Park-based startup Finotta has a powerful advantage: One of its big customers also is an investor. First United Bank & Trust, a $12.5 billion privately held bank headquartered in Durant, Oklahoma, started as a customer. Then it became the sole investor in a $3 million seed round last fall for Finotta, which developed technology to revamp a financial institution's mobile app with personalized customer experiences. The startup's software uses algorithms to analyze a customer’s financial lifestyle, such as where money is spent, and predict what that customer will need moving forward. The app then can promote financial services that fit those needs.

