Alford Branch Library Now Accepting Passport Applications

​The Wichita Public Library’s Alford Branch (3447 S. Meridian) is now accepting passport applications on behalf of the U.S. Department of State. The Alford Branch has been designated an official Passport Acceptance Agency by the U.S. Department of State.

“The Library always looks for ways to help fill information and service gaps for residents, and adding this service provides a convenient space for residents of South Wichita to apply for their passport,” said Jaime Prothro, Director of Libraries.

Residents should call (316) 350-3261 to schedule an appointment at least 24 hours in advance. Appointments can be scheduled noon-6:30 p.m. Monday-Thursday and noon-5 p.m. Friday and Saturday. No appointments will be scheduled on Sunday.

Each individual passport application must be accompanied by a check or money order made payable to the U.S. Department of State for all applicable fees. An execution fee of $35 per passport application is payable to the Wichita Public Library by cash or debit/credit card.

ADULT (Ages 16+)

Passport book: $130

Passport card: $30

Passport book and card: $160

Expedite fee (optional): $60

Optional 1-2 day return delivery service fee, available only for passport book: $18.32

MINOR (Ages 15-)