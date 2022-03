In recent years, there has been a lot of talk about the future of bitcoins and their potential to change the world of finance forever. The bitcoins that are created are called ” Digital Gold“. It wasn’t until 2008 when bitcoins first came into existence. They have gained popularity ever since because they are easy to transfer and they have no high commissions. One of the biggest advantages of the bitcoins system is that you don’t need a third party to set up an account for you or wire money.

