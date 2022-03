While the drive-thru has been around since 1947, when the first drive-thru restaurant was opened in Springfield, Missouri, it's recently spiked in popularity. According to CNBC, 44% of off-premise restaurant orders in 2020 were from drive-thru lanes. While some of that is likely due to the pandemic — for awhile, dining rooms were closed and customers had to use the drive-thru or mobile ordering — some of it is also due to our increased love of convenience when it comes to food.

SPRINGFIELD, MO ・ 13 DAYS AGO