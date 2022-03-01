MOFAD Celebrates Black Contributions to American Cuisine, Talking to Kids About Ukraine, Nitehawk Short Films Fest, Listening Party: Robert Glasper, 'CODA'
A new museum exhibition in Harlem explores African American contributions to our national culinary identity. African/American: Making the Nation’s Table, presented by the Museum of Food and Drink (MOFAD), will run from February 23 to June 19, 2022 at The Africa Center at Aliko Dangote Hall. Curator and culinary historian Dr....www.wnyc.org
Comments / 0