Festival

MOFAD Celebrates Black Contributions to American Cuisine, Talking to Kids About Ukraine, Nitehawk Short Films Fest, Listening Party: Robert Glasper, 'CODA'

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new museum exhibition in Harlem explores African American contributions to our national culinary identity. African/American: Making the Nation’s Table, presented by the Museum of Food and Drink (MOFAD), will run from February 23 to June 19, 2022 at The Africa Center at Aliko Dangote Hall. Curator and culinary historian Dr....

Pamela Adlon On To 'Better Things,' Black American Refugee, Listening Party: Judy Collins, Good Vibes: Ukraine Support, New Guggenheim Exhibition

Pamela Adlon is the creator, writer, director and star of "Better Things," which tells the story of Sam Fox (played by Adlon), a single mother and working actress, as she raises her three daughters Max, Frankie, and Duke. Adlon joins us to discuss the fifth and final season of the much-loved comedy series, IndieWire dubbed the last season "an experience like nothing else on television," which premieres tonight, February 28.
Nitehawk Shorts Festival

Brooklyn's Nitehawk Shorts Festival begins this Thursday, featuring a slate of bite-sized films which this year are majority women-made. We’ll talk to two of the directors, Amber Shaefer and Kana Hatakeyama. Plus, the festival’s organizer, Cristina Cacioppo, tells us how she put the whole 5-day event together.
Robert Glasper Gets Deep Into ‘This R&B Shit’ as He Strives for Community and Renewal on ‘Black Radio III’

It’s been nearly nine years since the Robert Glasper Experiment released Black Radio II, the second, Grammy-winning installment of his mélange of contemporary jazz, beat-heavy hip-hop, and neo-soul melodies. Since then, Glasper disbanded the Experiment, embarked on soundtrack work such as the 2020 film The Photograph and the Bel-Air TV series with Terrace Martin, and engaged himself in damaging social media controversies. There has been a resurgence in popular support for jazz, too, and that’s partly thanks to Glasper (he contributed to Kendrick Lamar’s 2015 masterwork To Pimp a Butterfly) as well as key recordings by Martin, Kamasi Washington, Nubya Garcia, Floating Points, and many others.
Museum Exhibition Celebrates Black Contributions to America's Culinary Identity

A new museum exhibition in Harlem explores African American contributions to our national culinary identity. African/American: Making the Nation’s Table, presented by the Museum of Food and Drink (MOFAD), will run from February 23 to June 19, 2022 at The Africa Center at Aliko Dangote Hall. Curator and culinary historian Dr. Jessica B. Harris (Netflix's "High on the Hog," and recently one of Time's 100 most influential people) joins us to talk about the exhibition.
A Weekend Edition subway puzzle

Earlier this month, WNYC listener Jabob Kopas was the winner of NPR's Sunday Puzzle with Will Shortz. And this week, he joins Weekend Edition host David Furst to issue a puzzle of his own:. "You take a ride between two stops on the subway. If you take the name of...
Big Sky Film Fest: Short docs with big-picture scope

Sometimes feature-length documentaries snag more attention — after all, streaming services often extend them to hours. Short films lack for power, and often fit more potency into stories told quickly. There’s approximately a hundred of them screening at the 19th annual Big Sky Documentary Film Festival. They’re playing in...
Celebrating Black American Style

February in the United States marks the celebration of Black History Month. Initially conceived by Dr. Carter G. Woodson, who founded what is now known as the Association for the Study of African American Life and History in 1915 and in February of 1926 introduced the first week dedicated to the observance of African Americans’ contributions to the history of the United States and world, Black History Month is an opportunity to illuminate the often overlooked contributions to society made by Black Americans. This month at the Maine Campus, we have been honoring Black History Month by lifting up the experiences and accomplishments of Black Mainers. This week’s focus is the influence African American culture has had on popular culture at large.
Ask An Expert: Mike Errico on Songwriting, Listening Party: Melissa Aldana, Isaac Mizrahi Returns to the Carlyle, A New Cookbook to Level Up Your Home Chef Game

Need help writing a song? Mike Errico is here to help, with his new book Music, Lyrics, and Life: A Field Guide for the Advancing Songwriter. Errico features tips and tricks along with interviews and advice from people like astrophysicist Janna Levin, renowned painter John Currin, and bestselling author George Saunders. He will also take calls from aspiring songwriters looking for help.
Isaac Mizrahi Returns to The Carlyle

Performer, fashion designer and all around fabulous — Isaac Mizrahi returns "In Person" to his popular cabaret residency this month at the Carlyle Cafe. He'll be our guest to talk about the new season and what it's like being back in front of a live crowd. Purchase tickets here:...
Exotic Spirits and Cocktails, 'After Yang,' 'The Nineties: A Book,' Listening Party: Superchunk's 'Wild Loneliness'

James Beard Award-winning mixologist Dave Wondrich explores exotic spirits and cocktails around the globe, and discusses his comprehensive book, The Oxford Companion to Spirits and Cocktails. Plus, listeners call in to talk about their favorite libations. The new film "After Yang" tells the story of a father (Colin Ferrell) reconnecting...
Robert Glasper Shines on ‘Black Radio III’

While the world slowed down, Robert Glasper sped up. The jazz legend created a project full of wonder with “Black Radio III.” The 13-track installment of his “Black Radio” series features hip-hop greats like Q-Tip, Common and singers Jennifer Hudson, Ty Dolla $ign and more. Glasper...
Modern Friendships: Keeping Friendships as We Age

Jennifer Senior, staff writer at The Atlantic, kicks off a series on friendships and discusses her recent articles on the importance of keeping friendships in middle age. Plus, calls from listeners on how they've maintained and found new friendships in middle age.
