With A-Day officially a little over a month and a week away, the 2022 Auburn football program is starting to prepare for a critical second season under Bryan Harsin. Year one was not the start many wanted to see, reaching the low end of projections ahead of their 2021 campaign. It’s a talking point akin to the process of grape treading by this point in the offseason, but it’s a reality that hovers over the team’s success this upcoming season.

AUBURN, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO