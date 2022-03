Three people were killed, including two 16-year-old boys, and four people were wounded by gunfire in Chicago Monday. One of the boys was killed after leaving a downtown Red Line station at Grand Avenue in downtown Chicago. A gunman was waiting for Vadarrion Knight to step off the escalator, Chicago police said. The 16-year-old turned to see the gunman aiming at his head. More than half a dozen shots were fired and Knight collapsed as he tried to run back down the escalator, according to video and information from police sources. Knight was dead by the time paramedics arrived around 2 a.m. Police said he was shot twice in the chest and once in the knee.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO