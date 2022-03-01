ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Ex-UFC champion arrested on suspicion of attempted murder

By The Associated Press
Miami Herald
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after he allegedly shot a man in Northern California, police said. Velasquez, 39, was arrested Monday in San Jose...

thesource.com

SOURCE SPORTS: Former UFC Champ Cain Velasquez Arrested After Involvement In Bay Area Shooting

Former UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez was involved in a shooting Monday that left one man injured. NBC Bay Area, citing “sources with direct knowledge of the investigation,” confirmed Velasquez’s involvement in Morgan Hill, Calif., although it’s unclear how he was involved. The San Jose Police Department is investigating the shooting and did not provide details regarding Velasquez.
MORGAN HILL, CA
Whiskey Riff

UPDATE: Cain Velasquez Shot At Man Charged With Molesting His Young Relative

Yesterday, former UFC heavyweight champ Cain Velasquez was taken into custody and charged for attempted murder in Morgan Hill, California. It seemed like a bizarre road rage incident, fairly out of character for a guy like Cain, who despite being a mixed martial artist champion and one of the baddest dudes in the world, has never publicly displayed an ounce of aggression.
MORGAN HILL, CA
Daily Mail

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cain Velasquez
Miami Herald

The Independent

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Ufc Champion#Ufc#Mma
The Independent

Radar Online.com

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

UFC president Dana White reacts to Cain Velasquez's attempted murder charge

UFC president Dana White has shared his first comments on the criminal case involving former two-time heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez. Velasquez was arrested on Monday on a number of charges, including attempted murder. The former fighter and pro wrestler allegedly shot at a vehicle with multiple men, with one ending up in the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Popculture

Cain Velasquez, UFC Legend and Former WWE Superstar, Arrested in California

Cain Velasquez, a former UFC Champion who competed in WWE, was arrested on an attempted murder charge in relation to a shooting that took place on Monday in Morgan Hill, California, according to multiple reports. The details surrounding the shooting are not clear, but the incident happened a little after 3 p.m. local time near a local high school. In the incident, one person was shot while another was arrested.
WWE
TMZ.com

Cain Velasquez Shot At Man Who Allegedly Molested UFC Legend's Family Member

The intended target in the Cain Velasquez shooting on Monday was a man who allegedly molested one of the UFC legend's family members ... TMZ Sports has confirmed. Multiple sources tell us the person who Velasquez opened fire at near a school in San Jose, CA. earlier this week was the man who was accused of repeatedly sexually abusing Cain's close relative.
SAN JOSE, CA

