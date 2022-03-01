Ex-UFC champion arrested on suspicion of attempted murder

A jealous mother has been jailed for three years for running over a love rival who had been made pregnant by the father of her child.Alexis Glass, 20, mounted the pavement and crushed Chantay Dunlavy against a wall on Summerwood Road, Isleworth, west London, on 10 September last year.David Markham, prosecuting, said: “The defendant deliberately drove her vehicle at the victim who was 36 weeks pregnant at the time.“The defendant’s own child was in the vehicle in an unsecure baby seat.” Glass had only given birth two months before the incident and the father of the baby, known as Jayden,...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 2 DAYS AGO