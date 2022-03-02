ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

OLD - Snooker is a hobby and I’d skip Crucible for better offer – Ronnie O’Sullivan

By Pa Sport Staff
The Independent
The Independent
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rdW54_0eSc9GKR00

Ronnie O’ Sullivan put his shock defeat in the European Masters final behind him with a comfortable 4-0 win over James Cahill at the Welsh Open – before casting doubt on ambitions for another World Championship title.

Chinese youngster Fan Zhengyi claimed a shock 10-9 victory over O’Sullivan to win his first ranking title in Milton Keynes on Sunday.

The Rocket was swiftly back in action at Celtic Manor on Tuesday, coasting past Cahill with three half-century breaks to move through the first qualifying round into the last 64, where he will face Belgian Lukas Kleckers.

Following the routine win, six-time world champion O’Sullivan maintained he continues to view snooker as “more of a hobby” as he takes stock of his career achievements.

“No matter what you do it’s just a business and I just look at what’s best for me,” O’Sullivan told BBC Wales .

“If somebody rang me up next week and said: ‘look we’ve got a great job for you, it clashes with the World Championship, but it’s a better offer,’ I’d go.

“At the moment I play when I want, don’t play when I don’t want to play, and it’s great.

“It’s more of a hobby, but a serious hobby. I just make a decision on each tournament and each proposal.”

I’m just all about business now and that’s how it’s been the last seven or eight years

Ronnie O'Sullivan

Last week during his run to the final in Milton Keynes, O’Sullivan spoke of suffering “snooker depression” for a couple of hours following matches.

The 46-year-old maintained he would “100 per cent” swerve another trip to the Crucible if he felt another opportunity was right.

“I’m just all about business now and that’s how it’s been the last seven or eight years,” O’Sullivan said.

“No matter what it is, I look at it as a proposal. Is it something I want to do? And make a decision on it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SXaXs_0eSc9GKR00

“My time is very, very valuable and I want to feel valued for my time.

“So as long as I’m feeling valued in what I’m doing and I don’t feel like I’m wasting my time, then I’d be anywhere, I don’t really care.”

Elsewhere during Tuesday’s early matches at Celtic Manor, home favourite Mark Williams was edged out 4-3 by Norwegian Kurt Maflin while Australian Neil Robertson made two century breaks as he coasted past Hammad Miah 4-1.

There were also first-round victories for China’s Ding Junhui, Joe Perry, Scott Donaldson and Ali Carter, who chalked up a 4-1 win over Hong Kong’s Ng On Yee, the first woman to compete in the event.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WJXQY_0eSc9GKR00

In Tuesday’s evening session, world number three Judd Trump scored a break of 120 in the final frame of his convincing 4-1 win over Craig Steadman to reach the last 32.

Northern Ireland’s Mark Allen ended the hopes of Ukrainian teenager Iulian Boiko with a comfortable 4-0 victory, and Fergal O’Brien edged out Thailand’s Thepchaiya Un-Nooh 4-3 on the final black.

Five-time winner John Higgins hit a couple of centuries as he progressed 4-0 against Iran veteran Soheil Vahedi, with Matthew Selt and Jack Lisowski also coming through their late matches.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Mark Wood: England trying too hard to fill James Anderson and Stuart Broad void

Mark Wood admitted England’s bowlers might have tried too hard to prove themselves in the absence of “legends” James Anderson and Stuart Broad after the West Indies fought hard in first Test.Anderson and Broad, and their combined career haul of 1,177 wickets, have been the elephant in the room since they were left off the trip by an interim selection panel who had one eye on the future.The chosen attack was hardly a collection of untried rookies, led by 33-year-old Chris Woakes and his fellow World Cup winner Wood and with its most junior member, Craig Overton, playing his seventh...
SPORTS
The Independent

Wales coach Wayne Pivac plots way to contain ‘world-class’ Antoine Dupont

Wales boss Wayne Pivac has lavished praise on France captain and world player of the year Antoine Dupont ahead of Friday’s Guinness Six Nations clash.Victories over Wales and then England in Paris next week would see Dupont lead France to their first Six Nations title and Grand Slam since 2010.The Toulouse scrum-half is at the peak of his powers, and he presents a huge threat to Wales’ hopes of stopping France in their tracks.“We don’t tend to single out individual players, but in this case you can’t (help) but do that because he is world-class, isn’t he?” Wales head coach...
WORLD
The Independent

West Indies blunt England on day two to leave first Test evenly poised

Undulating, bitty, slow and challenging. Day two of the second Test in Antigua had moments when it seemed to burst to life before dying down once more. At the end of a tussle with enough pauses to rob both sides of impetus at various points, West Indies could be satisfied with their 202 for four, 109 behind England’s first innings score of 311.Jason Holder (43 not out) and Nkrumah Bonner (34*) remain, a partnership of 75 and counting earned with diligence to every one of the 190 deliveries they faced together. England, who started loosely with the ball, can be...
SPORTS
The Independent

The Independent

536K+
Followers
183K+
Post
251M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy