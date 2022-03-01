ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Belarus hit with UK sanctions for ‘abetting’ Russian invasion of Ukraine

By Patrick Daly
The Independent
 1 day ago

Belarusian military chiefs are among those to be targeted as part of the UK’s first tranche of sanctions against Minsk for the role it is playing in Russia’s invasion of Ukraine .

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said Belarus president Alexander Lukashenko’s administration “actively aids and abets Russia’s illegal invasion” and should be made to feel the “consequences”.

Four senior defence officials and two military enterprises have been sanctioned with immediate effect under the UK’s Russia sanctions regime, the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office said.

