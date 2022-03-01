ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Auditor: Iowa Gov. Reynolds must return $450K in COVID funds

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eYzkZ_0eSc9A2500

Iowa's state auditor has again called for Gov. Kim Reynolds to return nearly $450,000 in federal coronavirus relief funds that were used to pay for 21 governor's office staff members for three months in 2020.

Auditor Rob Sand, a Democrat, released a report Tuesday that repeated his recommendation from October 2020 and last December that the funds were improperly used and should be returned.

Sand said in December that the Republican governor not only misspent the federal money but tried to conceal it by passing it through the state Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management.

After that report was released, Sand said he finally received in December a 159-page packet of information he had sought repeatedly from the governor's office to justify use of federal pandemic emergency money for her staff's salaries.

After reviewing the documentation, he said his recommendation to return the $448,448 remains the same.

The governor's staff salaries had already been considered in creating her budget prior to the pandemic, making them ineligible for payment out of the federal pandemic relief money, he said. Reynolds paid salaries for 21 staff members — including her spokesman, a lawyer and her chief of staff — from March 15 to June 30, 2020, out of federal funds.

Alex Murphy, a spokesman for Reynolds, has said Reynolds’ staff members spent most of their time responding to the pandemic during the months in question. He said many members of her staff worked seven days a week out of the State Emergency Operation Center to provide direct support to Iowans.

He did not immediately respond to a message Tuesday.

Reynolds said at a news conference in September 2020 that she believed the federal coronavirus relief law allowed salaries to be paid for workers whose job requirements were significantly changed due to the pandemic.

In addition to being unpersuaded by the documentation, the governor's office also missed the deadline established by the U.S. Department of Treasury to provide documentation to the auditor to justify the expenditure, Sand said. Treasury officials told the Reynolds administration last November that failure to provide documentation upon request of the auditor can result in noncompliance, which can require repayment of improperly used federal funding.

In November, a spokesman for the Treasury Office of Inspector General told The Associated Press that the office had not initiated an audit of the governor’s office salaries and was awaiting “resolution of this matter between the Iowa State Auditor and the Governor’s Office.”

Rich Delmar, deputy inspector general in the Department of the Treasury, said the state auditor “will assess the adequacy and sufficiency of supporting documentation as part of its audit." He said the auditor may review additional documentation to determine if it is sufficient to uphold the spending.

Sand concluded after receiving documentation from the governor's office that the money should be returned.

Delmar did not immediately respond to a message Tuesday.

Sand said during his review of the state’s payroll system that it was unclear why Reynolds had to take federal money to pay the salaries.

In December 2020, Reynolds had to return $21 million in COVID-19 relief money after using it to upgrade an outdated state information technology system; U.S. Treasury officials determined the payments were not allowed expenditures under the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Iowan

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds will deliver Republican response to President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds will deliver the Republican response to President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address on March 1. Senate and House Majority Leaders, Sen. Mitch McConnel R-Ky. and Rep. Kevin McCarthy R-Calif. Announced the decision on Tuesday. They said Reynolds’ leadership in Iowa has made her a leader in the Republican Party.
IOWA STATE
The Independent

Capitol rioter tells judge he lost a six-figure job, his retirement and his credit rating

A Capitol rioter has told a judge that he lost his six-figure job, his retirement, and his credit rating after taking part in the insurrection. Richard Barnard appeared in court on Friday for his sentencing hearing after he pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor of parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.“There’s nothing the court can do to me that will come even close to what I’ve lost,” Barnard told the judge, according to Politico. Barnard entered the Capitol on 6 January alongside fellow Texan and Marine Corps veteran Jeffrey Witcher, who pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor count of...
ADVOCACY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
NBC News

The costly mistake Biden made while talking about Ukraine during his SOTU address

If the only thing you are talking about after President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address is that he was heckled by GOP Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia and Lauren Boebert of Colorado, then you are missing a key takeaway. Biden’s strong, even eloquent, words made a compelling case for why America must support Ukraine and why this conflict is so significant, but he did not do enough to discuss the potential need for people in the U.S. to make sacrifices to defeat Vladimir Putin and support Ukraine.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rob Sand
Person
Kim Reynolds
The Independent

Veteran widow at State of the Union hits out at Boebert’s heckling and calls for her removal from Congress

The widow of a US veteran who was honoured in Joe Biden’s State of the Union has slammed Lauren Boebert for being “disrespectful” to soldiers who died serving their country after she heckled the president’s speech.Danielle Robinson told The Independent that Rep Boebert’s outburst in the middle of the president’s comments about supporting veterans was a “slap in the face” to people like her late husband Sgt 1st Class Heath Robinson.Ms Robinson, who was seen emotionally looking on as the president dedicated part of his address to telling her husband’s story, said the congresswoman should no longer be allowed...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Quad-Cities Times

Iowa Gov. Reynolds signs into law $1.9B in state tax cuts

DES MOINES — Iowa workers will see a gradual reduction in the state income tax on their paychecks over the next five years, thanks to legislation signed into law Tuesday by Gov. Kim Reynolds. The tax cuts will be phased in over five years, at which point they will...
IOWA STATE
The Independent

Gaetz friend asks for sentencing delay as he works with feds

A former Florida tax collector whose arrest led to a federal probe into U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz wants a judge to delay his sentencing scheduled for next month for yet another time as he continues to cooperate with federal prosecutors.Joel Greenberg s attorney on Friday asked a federal judge in Orlando Florida, to allow him to file a motion seeking a delay in the sentencing hearing currently scheduled for March 29. U.S. District Judge Gregory Presnell previously granted two delays.In court papers, Greenberg's attorney said his client had been cooperating with federal prosecutors in Orlando and Washington in...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

13 US states side with Mexican government in lawsuit against gun manufacturers

More than a dozen US states have sided with the Mexican government in its lawsuit against US gun manufacturers where it accuses them of being liable for a rise in gun violence in the nation.A coalition of 14 attorneys general, from 13 Democratic states and Washington DC, filed a brief with the US District Court for the District of Massachusetts this week arguing that gunmakers are not shielded from responsibility over where their firearms wind up.Last August, the Mexican government sued some of America’s biggest gunmakers including Smith & Wesson and Glock claiming they were knowingly contributing to the illegal...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Auditor#Democrat#Republican#Iowans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
KCRG.com

Education funding bill signed by Gov. Reynolds

An Iowa family is reminding people of the importance of heart health for the youngest among us during American Heart Awareness Month. Businesses in Cedar Rapids and Iowa City will be participating in "Restaurant Week," starting on Friday. UW Platteville implements new substitute program. Updated: 5 hours ago. UW-Platteville has...
IOWA CITY, IA
The Independent

The Independent

529K+
Followers
180K+
Post
248M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy