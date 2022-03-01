Why Mark Stoops has no worries about older brother Mike working on Kentucky football staff

LEXINGTON – Little brother is now the boss, but Kentucky football head coach Mark Stoops and new linebackers coach Mike Stoops insist any concerns about family dynamics have long gone by the wayside.

“When you’re this old are you really bigger brother or older brother?” Mark said with a laugh Tuesday when asked about any sibling rivalry on staff. “I think that narrative needs to die because we’re both old.”

Mike worked with older brother Bob Stoops at Iowa and Kansas State then for Bob in two separate stops at Oklahoma. When Mike was hired as Arizona’s head coach, he hired Mark as his defensive coordinator. Two years ago, Mark pursued Mike for a spot on his Kentucky staff, but Mike elected to remain in an analyst role at Alabama.

After former UK linebacker coach Jon Sumrall was hired as Troy’s head coach in December, the Stoops brothers decided this was finally the time to bring the family connection to Lexington.

“There’s still a brother connection, but we’ve grown so much since the time we were together at Arizona,” Mike said. “We’re two very different people than we were back then. I think we know what to expect, some of the good things, the bad things, what’s hard.”

In December, Kentucky fought off interest from LSU to keep defensive coordinator Brad White in Lexington, awarding him with a new contract that will pay him $1.4 million next year. Like Sumrall, White is expected to be a candidate for head coaching jobs in coming years though, and Mark has preferred to promote his defensive coordinators from within the staff during his Kentucky tenure.

Sumrall was considered the heir apparent at defensive coordinator when White gets a head coaching opportunity. Kentucky lost another potential defensive coordinator last year when defensive backs coach Steve Clinkscale left for a job at Michigan.

Unlike two years ago when Clinkscale and Sumrall were both still on staff, this offseason there was a clear need for another defensive coach with coordinator experience.

“Now you need some guys to step in, big-picture guys that can help Brad,” Mark said. “You need all hands on deck. It’s a tough job, so it’s good to bring that experience in.”

While it would be difficult to argue Mike, who was Arizona’s head coach for eight years and has more than a decade of defensive coordinator experience, is not qualified to be a position coach, there still was some pushback on Mark hiring his brother to staff.

When Mark was first hired by UK in 2013, such a move would have been more difficult, but the university changed its nepotism policy in September 2014 to allow direct relatives to work for each other.

A senior administrator — an employee who reports directly to the university president — can approve a hiring previously barred by the nepotism policy if: it is determined it is in the best interest of the university; the administrator has been informed of the selection process; all other hiring and employment qualification policies have been followed and the administrator has approved a written management plan that ensures “employment decisions are made impartially and that neither employee is disadvantaged.”

There was already precedent for Mark to hire his brother within the athletic department after Kentucky men’s basketball coach John Calipari hired his son Brad as a graduate assistant before the season.

While hiring a family member is permitted by UK’s nepotism policy, that does not mean all potential conflicts are no longer issues. Managing the dynamics in a defensive coaches room where White is the coordinator but one of the position coaches is the boss’s brother will be a factor to watch for Kentucky’s staff next season.

Early returns have been positive though, both brothers said.

“I look at it as another coach,” Mark said. “I have good relationships with the coaches. I treat him the same. He treats me the same.”

“We all have jobs to do,” Mike said. “I know what my job is. You stay in your lane and you do your job the best you can. That’s what I plan on doing.”

