ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law

Texas governor sued for trying to criminalise parents of trans kids seeking gender-affirmation treatments

By Graig Graziosi
The Independent
The Independent
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZHRTN_0eSc95hh00

Texas Governor Greg Abbott is being sued for allegedly violating the constitutional rights of transgender children and their parents by enacting measures that would make gender reassignment treatments for adolescents a criminal activity.

Bloomberg reports that the lawsuit stemmed from a letter Mr Abbott wrote to Texas' child-welfare agency asking it to treat parents who are seeking gender-affirmation treatments for their children as potential child abusers.

The lawsuit claims Mr Abbott is trying to "legislate by press release”, noting that state lawmakers rejected a law that would have had similar implications to the governor's directive.

The American Civil Liberties Union and Lambda Legal are the plaintiffs in the case.

According to the ACLU and Lambda Legal, Mr Abbott "trampled on the constitutional rights of transgender children, their parents, and professionals who provide vital care to transgender children”.

Mr Abbott's letter is directing the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services to probe "sex change" procedures for individuals under the age of 18, including those that utilise surgeries or puberty-blocking drugs.

His directive also threatens medical workers and teachers with criminal liability for "failure to report such child abuse”.

Mr Abbott has made it clear he views gender-affirmation treatment for children as mistreatment, saying on Twitter that there "is no doubt" that such procedures are "child abuse" under Texas law.

Paul Castillo, Lambda Legal's Senior Counsel, said Mr Abbott's views were incongruent with reality.

“They are joining a politically motivated misinformation campaign with no consideration of medical science,” he said.

Adri Perez, a policy and advocacy strategist at the ACLU of Texas, said that "no family should have to fear being torn apart because they are supporting their trans child”.

Mr Abbott is facing a primary challenge, and has leaned hard into popular conservative culture war issues to shore up his support. Attacking the rights of trans individuals has proven popular among his conservative base.

The plaintiffs in the lawsuit are not the only ones pushing back against Mr Abbott. Five district attorneys in Texas have also signed a letter calling Mr Abbott's actions "un-American”.

"We are deeply disturbed by Governor Abbott and Attorney General Paxton's cruel directives treating transgender children's access to life-saving, gender-affirming care as 'child abuse,'" the letter said.

It was signed by John Creuzot of Dallas County, José Garza of Travis County, Joe Gonzales of Bexar County, Mark Gonzalez of Nueces County and Brian Middleton of Fort Bend County.

The letter went on to say that the signatories would "not irrationally and unjustifiably interfere with medical decisions made between children, their parents, and their medical physicians”, and that they "will not allow the governor and attorney general to disregard Texan children's lives in order to score political points”.

Comments / 0

Related
BigCountryHomepage

Abilene group rebukes governor’s order to investigate kids gender-affirming care as abuse

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — A group of community leaders in Abilene are asking officials not to follow a directive from Governor Greg Abbott that asked the Department of Family and Protective Services to criminally investigate parents in the state who help their transgender children get gender-affirming care. In a letter signed by five Abilene community […]
ABILENE, TX
Vanity Fair

The Supreme Court Just Moved the Voting Rights Act From Life Support to Deathbed

One would be hard-pressed to find a single judicial writing in which Chief Justice John Roberts endorses an outcome that bolsters Black voting power, let alone one that treats the Voting Rights Act of 1965 with the reverence that law deserves. He was, after all, the author of Shelby County v. Holder, that nadir of constitutional law that rendered toothless a key provision of the act, giving states carte blanche to make it harder for people to vote without federal oversight. In the years since, Roberts has signaled that he’s not done undermining voting rights: Last summer he quietly joined his five other colleagues on the Supreme Court’s conservative majority to more or less finish the work he started in 2013, leaving the law for which John Lewis and many others were willing to lay down their own lives on life support.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Abbott
San Antonio Current

Challenges to Texas investigations of gender-affirming care ramp up as feds move to protect transgender kids

For LGBTQ mental health support, call the Trevor Project’s 24/7 toll-free support line at 866-488-7386. You can also reach a trained crisis counselor through the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by calling 800-273-8255 or texting 741741. A state judge blocked Texas' child protection agency from investigating the parents of a...
TEXAS STATE
TheDailyBeast

Texas Guv Wants Parents Investigated Over Health Care for Their Trans Kids

In his latest directive targeting transgender youth, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has instructed state agencies to begin investigating gender-affirming care for transgender children as a potential form of “child abuse.” A recent opinion issued by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton was cited in Abbott’s letter to the state Department of Family and Protective Services, in which he stated that treatments like gender reassignment surgery or puberty blocking medications could “legally constitute child abuse under several provisions.” According to Abbott, Texas doctors, nurses, and teachers are all obligated to report child abuse, which will now encompass treatments for transgender children. The governor earlier pressured Family and Protective Services to apply the “child abuse” label back in August. Texas is one of many states moving to restrict treatments and care for transgender children.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Attorney General#Transgender Children#Child Abuse#Texas Governor#Racism#Bloomberg#Mr Abbott#Twitter#Lambda Legal#Senior Counsel#The Aclu Of Texas
The Independent

DeSantis spokesperson under fire for saying ‘dont say gay’ opponents are child groomers

A spokesperson for Florida’s governor made a shocking claim about opponents of the state’s so-called “Don’t Say Gay” bill and is now facing sharp pushback from the law’s critics.The state has been the site of a passionate political battle for weeks as state Republicans push the passage of a bill that would prevent "classroom discussion about sexual orientation or gender identity" in public schools. Critics of the bill say that it will promote discrimination against LGBT+ students by sending the message that their sexuality is inherently immoral or wrong, and some argue that the bill’s text is overly broad...
POLITICS
The Independent

Texas county finds 10K uncounted ballots from primary day

About 10,000 mail ballots were tabulated but not counted in Texas' most populous county on the day of last week's election, officials said, adding to the delay in determining some winners in the nation's first primary of the 2022 midterms.Election officials in Harris County, home to Houston, said late Saturday that an “oversight” led to 10,000 ballots not being counted. Those votes — 6,000 Democratic and 4,000 Republican — will be added to the final tallies Tuesday. “While the votes were scanned into our tabulation computer, they were not transferred and counted as a part of the unofficial final...
ELECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
ACLU
The Independent

Former Kansas attorney general to represent teen in shooting

A judge named the former Kansas attorney general Tuesday to represent an 18-year-old high school football player who is charged in a shooting that wounded an administrator and school resource officer at a suburban Kansas City high school school.Jaylon Desean Elmore was charged Saturday with attempted capital murder in Friday’s shooting at Olathe East High School. The charge carries a sentence of life in prison, with no possibility of parole for 25 years.His attorney will be Paul Morrison, Johnson County Judge Dan Vokins said during a Zoom hearing. Morrison, also the county's former district attorney, didn’t immediately...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Boston

‘I Stopped Crying’: Local Ukrainian Woman Focused On Funding Assistance For Refugees

WILMINGTON (CBS) — At first, it was tears, grief, and pain for Elena Cannata when she learned her home country of Ukraine had been invaded by Russia and her friends and family were in danger. “You want to grab and protect them, but you can’t,” said Cannata, who now lives in Wilmington with her husband, two kids, and her mother. A couple of days into the war, Cannata decided it was time to stop crying and start acting. “I stopped crying. Enough. Crying, or sitting, or just staring at the news, will it help? No,” she exclaimed. Cannata said friends in Wilmington were sending...
WILMINGTON, MA
The Independent

Top law enforcement officials support Jackson for high court

Dozens of the nation's top law enforcement officials have signed a letter released Monday urging the U.S. Senate to confirm Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court. “As members of the law enforcement community, we write in recognition of Judge Jackson’s strong, effective and long-standing role in criminal justice issues,” wrote 63 officials from around the country. Jackson would be the first Black woman named to the nation's highest court. She was nominated last month by President Joe Biden to fill the seat of Justice Stephen Breyer, who is retiring. She began courting lawmakers last week, meeting...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

The Independent

535K+
Followers
181K+
Post
250M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy