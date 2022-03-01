‘Who is the voice of water now?’: Kansas ag groups, legislators cross swords over water policy overhaul

A rare conflict between legislators and the state's most powerful agricultural groups has resulted in major changes to a sweeping bill designed to reorganize how state agencies address water issues in Kansas.

Critics of the new version argue it is a watered-down proposal that won't go far enough to elevate the state's problems and avert the worst-case scenario, seen in other western states, of widespread drought that could hamstring Kansas' agricultural, economic and public life.

But the Kansas Farm Bureau, Kansas Livestock Association and other groups expressed full-throated reservations with the original version of the bill, which would have created a new state agency to deal with water issues and increased fees to pay for conservation efforts, among other items.

They instead prefer the revised version, which was advanced Tuesday by the House Water Committee.

Agricultural groups argue it is better to work with farmers to solve the state's water issues, rather than rely on government officials in Topeka for solutions, and raised concerns about increasing government bureaucracy and financial strain on farmers.

But some wondered if the new version of the bill is even worth pursuing, despite the fact that it creates a new, dedicated funding stream for water projects.

"We got railroaded by an agriculture group," Rep. Ron Highland, R-Wamego, chair of the House Water Committee, told reporters.

At one point in the hearing, with the legislation well on its way to its current pared-down form, Rep. Cyndi Howerton, R-Wichita, asked rhetorically, "Who is the voice of water now?"

An observer in the audience laid bare the jugular of the debate when they responded in a stage whisper: "No one."

Lawmakers move away from creating new state agency

The signature piece of the bill was previously the creation of the Kansas Department of Water and Environment, an amalgamation of various water departments that are spread across a half dozen state agencies.

It would be the first time since 2012 that lawmakers have created a new state agency, with critics believing the current system to be confusing for the public and one that kneecaps the ability of water officials to get the attention of the Legislature.

"In my opinion, it will just kick the can down the road," Highland said of the retooled bill. "Not a lot of major decisions will be made now because their voice will not be at the level I feel it should be."

But agricultural groups found the reorganization to be rushed, without a clear mandate for the new agency and a lack of long-term clarity on what the move might ultimately cost the state.

"I think that is a discussion that does not need to be rushed through the process, that there needs to be more deliberation," said John Donley, a lobbyist for the Kansas Farm Bureau. "And we are more than willing to be at the table to continue those discussions moving forward."

Some argued a compromise would be to shift the Kansas Water Office into the Kansas Department of Agriculture.

But Rep. Lindsay Vaughn, D-Overland Park, said it could create a conflict between agricultural interests — which account for the bulk of Kansas' water consumption — and conservation efforts.

"I think that would be perhaps worse than the existing structure," Vaughn said.

Bill increases state funding for water

But the revised bill does include a major request from stakeholders, one which state officials have been pushing for in recent years: a dedicated funding source for water projects.

During the hearing, Highland noted that $85 million in water funding had been siphoned off over the past 15 years for other uses.

Gov. Laura Kelly's budget calls for full funding of the state's water plan for the first time in over a decade. While the move was cheered by stakeholders, there is also a broad acknowledgment that it doesn't help address a longstanding funding hole.

This makes the state less competitive for getting matching federal funds to tackle new projects and it has delayed innovation that can help speed up conservation efforts.

The initial plan was to split the costs, increasing fees on farmers and irrigators and dedicating a portion of state revenues to water projects, such as desilting dams in eastern Kansas or investing in more water-efficient farming practices.

But the fee portion was removed and instead 1.5% of all sales tax revenue in a given year would be put into a dedicated fund for water purposes, resulting in about $49 million a year being set aside.

"This gives them that funding mechanism to get those projects done in a timely fashion," Rep. Joe Newland, R-Neodesha, the author of the new bill version, said in committee.

Even those critical of the revised proposal acknowledge the funding could be transformative.

But like many other items the legislature is set to consider, there will be questions as to whether the state should be committing a substantial amount of money on a single issue for the foreseeable future.

"You give a portion of that money away over here and you have to figure out where that is going to come from in the out years," said Rep. Adam Smith, R-Weskan, chair of the House Tax Committee.

The bill could evolve further when it hits the floor of the Kansas House and continues its flow through the legislative process. Highland was non-committal on if he would seek to re-insert some of the more controversial elements, including the agency reorganization, back into the legislation.

But Donley, the Kansas Farm Bureau lobbyist, said his group believed the conversation to be one that must happen over the long term.

The original bill didn't serve that goal, he said.

"A lot of people care about water," Donley said. "We just need to make sure that anything we do from a restructuring standpoint is fully vetted and fully discussed and not shoved into a 287-page bill."

