Politics

European Parliament Backs Ukraine's EU Application, But Long Road Ahead

By Lora Korpar
Newsweek
Newsweek
 5 days ago
In a speech, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called for Ukraine to be immediately admitted to the EU under a "new special...

Terry Pankey
5d ago

Russia will have the Ukraine in 2 weeks despite how hard the Ukraine people fight, they will lose but they are better fighters than the Afghanistan fighters

