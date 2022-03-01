ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Dozens of teens fall through roof in shocking 18th birthday party video

By Jade Bremner
The Independent
The Independent
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49yQXj_0eSc90I400

Video footage was captured of the horrific moment an 18th birthday party went very wrong and dozens of teenagers fell a storey through a roof in Colorado.

Three people were hospitalised following the incident, which happened in a suburb of Denver.

Around 100-150 people were dancing in the room before the floor gave way, first responders have confirmed.

The homeowners were hosting a birthday party for their grandson, according to the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office.

The address of the party was shared on social media and quickly got out of hand,  two partygoers told KUSA.

“Two seconds before the ground ended up breaking, you could hear it all snapping apart, but you didn’t have enough time to do anything about it,” said the 15-year-old attendee.

“It’s amazing that no one was seriously hurt or killed,” said firefighter Scott Richardson of South Metro Fire Rescue who explained that this incident was very unusual.

“It’s not the static weight of us just standing on [a floor], but if people are jumping up and down, and that creates what we call a ‘shock load’ to the floor, and then you can’t really predict what’s going to happen,” he said.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help pay for the house costs for the owners, who are allegedly in their 70s and are supposedly in a hotel as they are “not able to stay in their home”.

There will be no criminal investigation into the incident.

Comments / 6

Related
TheDailyBeast

Man and Two Young Kids Die After Drowning in Florida Pool

A man and two young children, ages 2 and 5, have been pronounced dead after being found unresponsive and unconscious in a home pool in Hollywood, Florida, on Thursday. CPR was performed immediately by responding authorities. The trio—whose relation to one another remains unconfirmed—were transported to a local hospital where they were then pronounced dead. According to a neighbor, the family that lives in the home has five children, and one of the children had just recently left for college. “It’s horrible, and I’m shaken right now. We’re cordial, and here and there we say hi to them. We really keep to ourselves in this neighborhood until something like this happens, unfortunately,” the neighbor told WSVN. The circumstances surrounding the man and the children’s death remains under investigation.
HOLLYWOOD, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
The Independent

Mother travelling through California shot dead protecting her kids

Alane Castillo has shared the story of the brave step mum who lept in front of bullets to save her children.Speaking on CBS13, Alane opened up about the attack on the Oroville Greyhound bus where Karin Dalton, 43, lost her life after another passenger open-fired on 2 February.“I would call her mama-bear,” said the stepdaughter, an accurate description for a mother who took the fatal bullets for her children, 14-year-old Liam and 11-year old Audrina, by covering them in the attack.Her youngest daughter Audrina also suffered gunshot wounds during the attack. One bullet only grazed her on the ear...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Lawrence Post

‘Brave and fearless’ toddler was tragically mauled by the family dog after the 2-year-old woke up from his nap and wandered into the backyard without his mother

The 2-year-old ‘brave and fearless’ toddler has died after he was attacked by the family dog. According to reports, the 2-year-old boy had just woken from his nap and wandered into the back yard of his home. The child was then savaged by the animal and suffered serious head injuries in the attack.
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Birthday Party#Accident
OutThere Colorado

14-year-old boy dies at Montana hot spring resort

A 14-year-old boy was pronounced dead on Sunday after a potential drowning at the Fairmont Hot Springs Resort in Anaconda, Montana, according to officials. Sheriff Ed Lester from The Butte-Silver Bow Sheriff's Office announced that the incident occurred at about 4 PM on January 28. Crews from the Butte Police...
ANACONDA, MT
Daily Mail

Holding the son she never saw: Mother-of-three is pictured moments before tragically suffering two fatal heart attacks following a C-section birth of a 6lb 2oz baby boy

This is the extraordinary photo of a woman in her last moments of life following a fatal heart attack she suffered shortly after giving birth to her son. Amber Pendlebury, 41, delivered her third child Maxwell Lee via caesarean section under general anaesthetic but was put on life-support as soon as she woke up after suffering two rapid cardiac arrests.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Miami Herald

‘Please god save my baby:’ Toddler disfigured by neighbor’s dog, Oklahoma family says

J.J. Rodriguez and his siblings were playing outside in their neighborhood when the 1-year-old was mauled by at least one of a neighbor’s dogs, his Oklahoma family says. Authorities were called to the neighbor’s home in Spencer at about 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 20 and the toddler was found with “severe injuries,” according to the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

The Independent

529K+
Followers
180K+
Post
248M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy