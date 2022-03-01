Fintop Capital reveals $200M venture capital round and already made its first investment
Joe Maxwell and his Nashville-based crew of tech investors have corralled $200 million of capital, their third and...www.bizjournals.com
Joe Maxwell and his Nashville-based crew of tech investors have corralled $200 million of capital, their third and...www.bizjournals.com
The Nashville Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.http://www.bizjournals.com/nashville
Comments / 0