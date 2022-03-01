ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Fintop Capital reveals $200M venture capital round and already made its first investment

By Adam Sichko
Nashville Business Journal
Nashville Business Journal
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Joe Maxwell and his Nashville-based crew of tech investors have corralled $200 million of capital, their third and...

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Fortune

Why this venture capital firm is only hiring women in 2022

This is the web version of Term Sheet, a daily newsletter on the biggest deals and dealmakers. Sign up to get it delivered free to your inbox. It’s no secret that venture capital has a diversity problem. Your typical investor is white, male, and holds a degree from Harvard or Stanford.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Serena Williams' new venture fund raises $111 million

(Reuters) - Tennis great Serena Williams raised $111 million for her new early stage venture capital firm Serena Ventures, according to the fund’s blog post on Tuesday. The company has invested in fintechs Propel, Cointracker and edtech Masterclass, among others. It manages a portfolio of over 60 angel investments, thirteen of which are unicorns, according to the blog.
TENNIS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Business
Nashville, TN
Business
City
Nashville, TN
MarketRealist

Bill Gurley Has Made a Fortune From VC Investing

To date, Bill Gurley has been one of the most polarizing figures in the investing world, and not just for being very tall at 6’9, but rather because he has been a part of so many historic IPOs. He’s known for his initial investment in Uber, but the analyst invested in many global companies before they went public. What is Bill Gurley’s net worth?
MARKETS
CNBC

Founder of collapsed $1.7 billion mutual fund charged with fraud

The founder and manager of a $1.7 billion mutual fund that collapsed last year has been charged by federal prosecutors with securities fraud and obstruction of justice for allegedly inflating fund asset values to keep investor money flowing, then falsifying records to conceal the improprieties. The Infinity Q Diversified Alpha...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Maxwell
bloomberglaw.com

AstraZeneca Will Ax Its U.S. Workers’ Pension Plan This Year

AstraZeneca Pharmaceuticals LP, a U.S. subsidiary of the company manufacturing one of the world’s most prominent Covid-19 vaccines, will terminate its $1.3 billion pension plan later this year, according to company officials. The company, which calls itself AstraZeneca US, late last month sent 7,000 workers and retirees at its...
BUSINESS
pymnts

FinTech Sweater Closes on $12M in Funding for Venture Capital

Sweater, which bills itself as a fintech company and venture capital fund on track to become the first full0managed VC fund open to average investors, closed a $12 million funding round, according to a company news release Thursday (Feb 24). Sweater stated in the release that its "mission is to...
BUSINESS
Los Angeles Business Journal

Two L.A. startups raise $700M in capital this week; others close seed rounds, follow-on investments

A startup focused on the ins and outs of short-terms rentals and a platform supporting content creators each raised hundreds of millions of dollars in capital this week. A sustainable beauty brand, "Shark Tank" alum and content production app providing a safe space for women and nonbinary people followed suit with capital investments of their own.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Forbes

Venture Capital And The Mixed Blessing Of Exclusivity

Managing Partner and Co-Founder of Scale-Up VC, a venture capital firm, and West Coast Equity Partners, a private equity firm. As in dining, there is great variety in equity investing. Big institutional investors, like university endowment and pension funds, sometimes have their own investment staff. These are like live-in chefs. Then there are financial advisors who sell mass-market investment products on commission. They help keep the public markets liquid, and the world needs them. But to stick with the dining metaphor, they're microwaving lasagna at chain restaurants.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Investment#Fintop Capital#Plinqit
Bloomberg

Gobi's Tang on China's Venture Capital Outlook and Investment Themes

For this week's Bloomberg Wealth segment, we spoke with Chibo Tang, Managing Partner at Gobi Partners. They are investors for the Alibaba Hong Kong Entrepreneurs Fund with portfolio companies across AI, fintech and sustainability. He spoke with Shery Ahn and Haidi Stroud-Watts. (Source: Bloomberg)
MARKETS
bizjournals

St. Louis venture capital firm launches new $100M investment fund

Venture capital firm Cultivation Capital has launched a new technology investment fund. The St. Louis-based firm has established Cultivation Capital Tech Fund IV LP, according to a recent filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The filing lists the fund's total offering as $100 million and states its first sale has yet to occur.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
NewsBreak
Venture Capital
Nashville Business Journal

Nashville Business Journal

Nashville, TN
928
Followers
2K+
Post
121K+
Views
ABOUT

The Nashville Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/nashville

Comments / 0

Community Policy