Littleton-built GOES-T weather satellite successfully launches Tuesday
DENVER (KDVR) — Tuesday was an exciting day for the weather community with the launch of the GOES-T weather satellite.
The satellite was built by Lockheed Martin in Littleton before being shipped off to prep for launch.
The Colorado-based United Launch Alliance launched the satellite on an Atlas V 541 from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.
The launch took place Tuesday afternoon at 2:38 p.m. mountain time.
This weather satellite will become GOES-18 and will replace GOES-17. It will quickly provide important satellite imagery to help meteorologists around the world improve forecasting.
According to NOAA, GOES-T is the third satellite in the GOES-R series. It will provide advanced imagery, atmospheric measurements, real-time mapping of lightning activity, and will monitor space weather.
