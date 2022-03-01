ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Littleton-built GOES-T weather satellite successfully launches Tuesday

By Jessica Lebel
 5 days ago

DENVER (KDVR) — Tuesday was an exciting day for the weather community with the launch of the GOES-T weather satellite.

The satellite was built by Lockheed Martin in Littleton before being shipped off to prep for launch.

The Colorado-based United Launch Alliance launched the satellite on an Atlas V 541 from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.

The launch took place Tuesday afternoon at 2:38 p.m. mountain time.

Related: Here’s how Lockheed Martin will bring space rocks back from Mars

This weather satellite will become GOES-18 and will replace GOES-17. It will quickly provide important satellite imagery to help meteorologists around the world improve forecasting.

According to NOAA, GOES-T is the third satellite in the GOES-R series. It will provide advanced imagery, atmospheric measurements, real-time mapping of lightning activity, and will monitor space weather.

