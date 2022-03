Cody Mallory was announced as Spring Lake’s new head football coach on Tuesday. His most recent experience came at Cadillac, where he’s been head coach since 2015. Courtesy photo

Spring Lake football wants to build off some good momentum. If they want to build for better things, their next coach might be just the right person to do it.

Cody Mallory was announced as the team’s new head coach on Tuesday afternoon by the Spring Lake school district. Formerly the coach at Cadillac, Mallory takes over after Dan Start stepped down in mid-November.