PHILADELPHIA, PA — In a historic year, The Presser Foundation recentlyannounced another round of general operating support grants totaling $1,350,500 to 109 music organizations in the Greater Philadelphia area. Both the amount given, and the number of organizations given to, are the most in the Foundation’s history in this category of grantmaking. These organizations create and share a wide variety of music genres – from classical to jazz to Jewish-themed to Hispanic/Latinx to Indian and more.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 6 DAYS AGO