ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntingdon County, PA

$2 million Route 35 construction project to begin in Huntingdon county

By Aaron Marrie
WTAJ
WTAJ
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qg3xI_0eSc7nuC00

HOLLIDAYSBURG, Pa (WTAJ) — The Pennslyvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced improvement projects to begin on Route 35 in Huntingdon County.

Grannas Brothers, of Hollidaysburg, Pa, will start work on Monday, March 7, on the improvement projects on a stretch of Route 35 (Richvale Road) in Tell Township, down to the Huntingdon – Juniata county line.

CASH PRIZES: Photo contest submissions open for PA great outdoors

The project will start by making drainage improvements to part of an overall resurfacing project that is along Route 35. During the day, traffic will temporarily follow flag operation with delays expected.

Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather, and community events that matter to you .

The project is expected to be complete in June 2022 and will cost $2 million dollars.

The project will be weather dependent and will also focus on guide and street sign replacement and upgrades.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wearecentralpa.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WTAJ

State police ‘Camo Cop’ to catch speeding cars in Cambria County

EBENSBURG, Pa (WTAJ) — Ebensburg Patrol Unit announced a special speed enforcement detail known as “Camo Cop” throughout high traffic and crash areas in Cambria County. A “Camo Cop” detail will involve a trooper position off of the road, equipped with a portable radio and radar unit to monitor traffic for speeding violations. These troopers […]
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Elk County’s Mountain Fest returns this weekend

RIDGWAY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Happening this weekend in Elk County, it’s the fourth annual Mountain Fest hosted by the Elk County Wilds Tourism Association. The weekend-long event features vendors from all over Pennsylvania. For just five dollars guests can experience a weekend full of food, artisans, craftsmen, breweries, wineries, and more. Mountain Fest will be […]
ELK COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Altoona City Council to hear presentation on electric scooters

ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ)– Residents of Altoona may soon come in contact with electric scooters within the city. The City Council will hear a presentation about the system at Monday’s meeting. A representative from the company Bird plans to explain their system and its benefits. Bird is a rental service for e-scooters, and they encourage clean, […]
ALTOONA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hollidaysburg, PA
County
Huntingdon County, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Traffic
Hollidaysburg, PA
Government
Huntingdon County, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Government
WTAJ

Propane tanks stolen from Centre County garage, troopers investigating

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are investigating a burglary involving multiple stolen propane tanks from a garage in Centre County. The incident took place along Nittany Valley Drive in Walker Township on Thursday, Jan. 13 when suspects entered a detached garage and stole 6 propane tanks that weighed 20lbs, according to the Pennsylvania […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Sen. Corman stops in Central PA during bus tour

(WTAJ) —Senator Jake Corman (R-34) is making stops across the state in what he’s calling the “Small Town Pennsylvania Bus Tour.” Sen. Corman visited Somerset and Johnstown Tuesday as he campaigns for Pennsylvania Governor. He spoke with business owners and residents in each area and addressed the importance of visiting these places. “Small towns and […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

WTAJ Fish Fry Guide 2022

(WTAJ) — Lenten season is officially here, meaning that every Friday, different places will be offering their own fish fry meals. We’ve compiled a growing list of local fish fries in Bedford, Blair, Cambria, Cameron, Centre, Clearfield, Elk, Huntingdon, Jefferson and Somerset counties. Please note that some of the places below are take-out, drive-through or […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

Legislative map delays hinder local county governments

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – A shortened time period for counties to create ballots for this coming primary election could spell trouble for voters. This comes after the deadlock over redrawing both the state and congressional district maps which happens once every ten years continued, as the deadlock over the congressional redistricting map was officially […]
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Construction Project#Uban Construction#Penndot#Grannas Brothers#The Wtaj Newsletter
WTAJ

Firearms stolen in Bedford County burglary

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police in Bedford County are asking for the public’s assistance after firearms were stolen from a garage in Juniata Township. Police said a Colt AR15 rifle, a Montgomery Ward 410 shotgun and $300 in cash were taken from a detached residential garage on Feb. 26 on Bittner Road. The […]
BEDFORD COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Police find cause of false fire alarm at Altoona hotel

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — Logan Township Police announced an update to a fire alarm going off at a Hampton Inn on Friday, Feb. 25 that damaged part of the second floor. Logan Township Police announced their investigation revealed that a guest had inadvertently hung a coat hanger on one of the sprinklers, which then […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

Trout stocking ends at Cold Stream

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Spring is right around the corner and come April 2, people across Pennsylvania will take to local waterways in hopes of catching trout. There are changes, however, coming to Cold Stream in Philipsburg that will impact the local trout fishing experience.  Trout stocking at Cold Stream is discontinued for 2022. […]
PHILIPSBURG, PA
WTAJ

Conemaugh Health System lifts visitor restrictions

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — Visitor restrictions that were in place at Conemaugh Health System facilities due to COVID-19 have officially been lifted. Because there has been a decreased spread of COVID-19, visitors are once again welcome to join patients at hospitals, outpatient centers and physician offices. Pre-pandemic visitation policies are in place at Conemaugh Memorial […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
WTAJ

Jaffa COVID-19 test clinic closed Tuesday

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The COVID-19 test clinic at the Jaffa Shrine Center will be closed on March 1 due to a scheduling conflict. The test clinic will reopen Wednesday, March 2. It will be open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. through April 2. Testing is on a first-come, first-serve basis […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

Blair County Sheriff’s Office searching for six wanted on warrants

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– The Blair County Sheriff’s Office is looking for six individuals that have warrants out for their arrest. The Blair County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook, that the following individuals are living in Altoona and have warrants out for their arrest. Gareth Baker, 36-multiple warrants Melissa Karns, 45-multiple warrants Donavin Oschea, 31-mutliple […]
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Police chase leads to crash, entrapment in creek

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Crews worked quickly Sunday morning after a police chase led to a truck crash with entrapment at a Clearfield County creek. Police attempted a traffic stop on Rolley Road before 1 a.m. Feb. 27 when the driver, later identified as 43-year-old Edward Anderson, failed to stop and a chase began, […]
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Fentanyl vaping devices found in Mifflin County School District

MIFFLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – An investigation is ongoing in Mifflin County after vaping devices containing heroin or fentanyl were confiscated at a local school. “You know this is alarming, it’s scary it’s one thing, we don’t want anybody vaping,” Mifflin County School District Superintendent Vance Varner said. Varner sent a letter to K-12 parents […]
MIFFLIN COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Upward Broadband to expand high-speed internet access to over 7,500

PARADISE, Pa (WTAJ) — Upward Broadband announced $15.44 million to be used to increase high-speed internet across multiple Pennsylvania counties over the next two years. The announcement, which happened on Feb. 28, comes days after Senator Bob Casey (D-PA) announced over $20.4 million was being awarded to Huntingdon County by the Department of Commerce’s National […]
PARADISE, PA
WTAJ

Pennsylvania school pension board to discuss Russian assets

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — With some top state officials calling for divestments of Russia-related holdings, officials at Pennsylvania’s biggest public pension system said Tuesday that the board will discuss the matter next week. The $72.5 billion Public School Employees’ Retirement System said it had under $300 million directly invested in Russian and Belarus investments, or less than […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

Centre Library’s new tech to aid visually impaired

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Centre County Library System is helping visually impaired community members start a new chapter. The Bellefonte Library is now equipped with five handheld and two desktop video magnifiers to make reading more accessible for patrons with low vision. This first-of-its-kind technology is thanks to a $10,000 donation from North […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

WTAJ

14K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WeAreCentralPA.com is your source for local coverage, breaking news and weather across Altoona, Johnstown, State College and DuBois.

 https://WeAreCentralPA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy