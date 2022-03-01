$2 million Route 35 construction project to begin in Huntingdon county

HOLLIDAYSBURG, Pa (WTAJ) — The Pennslyvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced improvement projects to begin on Route 35 in Huntingdon County.

Grannas Brothers, of Hollidaysburg, Pa, will start work on Monday, March 7, on the improvement projects on a stretch of Route 35 (Richvale Road) in Tell Township, down to the Huntingdon – Juniata county line.

The project will start by making drainage improvements to part of an overall resurfacing project that is along Route 35. During the day, traffic will temporarily follow flag operation with delays expected.

The project is expected to be complete in June 2022 and will cost $2 million dollars.

The project will be weather dependent and will also focus on guide and street sign replacement and upgrades.

