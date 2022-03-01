ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Ahmaud Arbery jury foreman reveals the moments in the hate crimes trial that made him cry: "It was a lot to take in"

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Black man who served as foreman of the jury that convicted three White men of federal hate crimes in the killing of Ahmaud Arbery said he believes the guilty verdicts show that while acts of racial violence still occur in the U.S., "we're moving in the right direction." Marcus Ransom...

C. Vanessa
1d ago

Ahmaud was so good looking! God bless his innocent soul! I am so glad the jury were intelligent enough to see his murder was 100% unjustified! May God watch over his grieving parents and friends. What a tragedy!

youser1
1d ago

What we need to talk about is all of the whites that still defend those racist murdered and say they're innocent

Brenda Lawrence
1d ago

Good grief, a beautiful young man was chased down and killed with no mercy. The crazy killers got what they deserved, well, maybe not. They should have been chased down like dogs and shot, then it would be even.

State
Georgia State
TheDailyBeast

Georgia Man Jailed for Deadly DUI Kills Himself in Jail, Officials Say

A 60-year-old Georgia man who was charged with killing a 16-year-old boy during a drunken driving accident apparently took his own life while in jail, officials said. Lee Stevenson was found in his single-bed cell at the Fayette County lockup with an unspecified “self-inflicted injury,” The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported. A week earlier, Steven rammed his Grand Prix into high-school basketball player Russell Logan while he was walking down the street. “This tragedy in our community continues to widen and has terribly affected these two families,” Fayette County Sheriff Barry Babb said in a statement. “It is my prayer and anyone willing to join me in lifting these families and the faculty and students at Starr’s Mill High School as they continue to process, grieve, and recover from this heartbreak.”
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Rolling Stone

Actor Gets 20 Years in Prison for Running $650 Million Hollywood Ponzi Scheme

The low-budget horror movie star who terrorized investors with a $650 million Ponzi scheme based on fake deals with HBO and Netflix was sentenced to 20 years in prison on Monday. Zachary Horwitz, 35, received the punishment in a federal courthouse in downtown Los Angeles after pleading guilty in the case last October. The judge also ordered him to pay $230 million in restitution. “I lost my way,” Horwitz told U.S District Court Judge Mark Scarsi ahead of the sentencing, calling himself a “flawed and broken man.” A woman sitting with Horwitz’s family burst into loud sobs when the prison term was given....
TheDailyBeast

Fire Company Shut Down Over Sick Jokes About 8-Year-Old Black Girl Shot Dead by Cops

A Pennsylvania fire company has been suspended after members were allegedly caught making sick jokes about Fanta Bility, the 8-year-old Black girl who prosecutors say was shot dead by police last year. NBC News reports the alleged comments were made by members of the Briarcliffe Volunteer Fire Company after they seemingly forgot to hang up from a virtual meeting with other local fire companies. Michael Pierce, solicitor for Darby Township, said the sick comments began when most other people on the call had left, explaining: “Suddenly, there was the sound of a group of people discussing the meeting while using foul inappropriate language.” They allegedly used racial slurs to describe firefighters from other companies, and remarked that it was “time to leave” the area due to the number of Black people moving there. They then allegedly made fun of Fanta Bility’s name. A lawyer for the girl’s family told NBC News that her relatives were “appalled” by the allegations.
