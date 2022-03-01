Ignite Theatre Company Presents THE MUSIC MAN, an All Ages Production OPEN TO PERFORMERS 8 - 88 YEARS OLD!

Join members of the Homecoming Odyssey Collective for an Open Studio session from 1:30-3 p.m. on Sunday, March 13, at Mad Horse Theatre in South Portland. The Devising Collective has been meeting monthly to work towards an immersive Installation Production slated for June 24-26. Inspired by the theme of “Homecoming” in Homer’s “The Odyssey,” this Open Studio event is an opportunity for interested visitors to come in and see in-progress, hands-on art-making with creatives of the Devising Collective. Not a formal presentation, but rather an open opportunity for community collaboration, participation, questions, and conversations around this project.

SOUTH PORTLAND, ME