ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Young to introduce BOATS act, authorizing seizure of Russian yachts and commerical boats in US waters

kinyradio.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleJuneau, Alaska (KINY) - Alaska Congressman Don Young announced that he is drafting legislation to authorize the seizure of Russian yachts and commercial vessels currently within the waters of the United States. Youngs forthcoming bill, the Bringing Oligarch Accountability Through Seizure, or BOATS Act, will also authorize the seizure...

www.kinyradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alaska State
Robb Report

Russian Billionaires Are Moving Their Superyachts to Avoid Having Them Seized

Click here to read the full article. Russia’s wealthiest individuals are going to great lengths to safeguard their superyachts. In the wake of widespread sanctions against the country following its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, Russian billionaires who have ties to President Vladimir Putin are moving their prized vessels to avoid having them seized by the superpowers. Data from Marine Traffic shows that at least four multimillion-dollar superyachts owned by Russian entrepreneurs are currently sailing toward the seemingly safer waters of the Maldives and Montenegro, as reported by CNBC. It comes as the US and its allies look to implement further sanctions against...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Russian World#Humanitarian Aid#Government Of Ukraine#Kiny#Ukrainians#Nato
TheDailyBeast

Ukraine’s President Zelensky Slams Biden for Watching ‘From a Distance’ While Putin Closes In

The president of Ukraine feels abandoned. In a video statement posted early Friday morning, President Volodymyr Zelensky appeared to call out President Joe Biden and other western allies for not doing enough to stop Russia’s all-out assault on his nation. “This morning, we are defending our country alone,” said the Ukrainian president. “Just like yesterday, the most powerful country in the world looked on from a distance.” He added: “Russia was hit with sanctions yesterday, but these are not enough to get these foreign troops off our soil. Only through solidarity and determination can this be achieved.” However, he did thank some people for their courage and support—the protesters who took to the streets of Russian cities Thursday to voice their opposition to Putin’s invasion. "To all the citizens of the Russian Federation who went out to protest, I want to say: we see you,” said Zelensky. “This means you heard us. This means you are starting to believe us. Fight for us, fight against the war.”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Daily Mail

Even Putin's generals looked stunned: Military chiefs are caught in the headlights as Vlad orders his nuclear deterrent forces to go on 'alert' with a decree that shocked the world

Vladimir Putin's closest advisers appeared perturbed when he dropped his bombshell about readying nuclear weapons yesterday. The expressions of army general Valery Gerasimov and defence minister Sergey Shoygu were caught on camera as the Russian president put his atomic arsenal on stand-by. A senior US defence official said last night...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
Russia
Reuters

Putin tells Russian business people he had no choice over Ukraine

MOSCOW, Feb 24 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday he had no other option but to order what he has called a special operation against Ukraine, saying all of Moscow's previous attempts to change the security situation had come to nothing. U.S. President Joe Biden has said Russia...
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy