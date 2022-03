CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Brad Underwood furrowed his brow, inhaled and tried to find the word for everything that was missing from his team in the NCAA Tournament last year. Illinois put so much stock into winning the Big Ten Tournament that it clouded the bigger picture. Underwood and his team wanted to prove a point -- that the Illini were the best team in the Big Ten. Regular season championship be damned. They played with a chip, the one Underwood is so good at placing on the shoulders of his players. And it worked. They rushed through the Big Ten Tournament, got a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 13 HOURS AGO