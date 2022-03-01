ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet rumored to be back together

Cover picture for the articleThere’s a new celebrity rumor making the rounds...

Business Times

Jessica Biel, Justin Timberlake To End Their Marriage Due To Massive Fight Before Christmas

Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake reportedly are heading for a split as they fight just before Christmas Day that may lead to the end of their marriage. OK! magazine (Feb. 14 issue) claimed that the couple has been feuding over their living arrangements. Timberlake allegedly wants to stay in Los Angeles, but Biel has decided that it would be best for them to live in Montana.
RELATIONSHIPS
Popculture

Lauren London Body Shamed After Photos of Her New Role With Jonah Hill Unveiled

Lauren London is back on the scene in a new movie and fans are excited about it. Promotional photos of the ATL star in her new film alongside Jonah Hill, Eddie Murphy, and Nia Long have hit the net. The film is called You People and is directed by Barris. It's one of 28 films Netflix is releasing this year and marks Barris' directorial debut. You People has a star-studded cast starring comedic greats. It's London's first time on film since her role in Amazon Prime Video's Without Remorse as Michael B. Jordan's love interest. But instead of talking about all the movie entails, one person decided to talk about London's change in appearance.
CELEBRITIES
Jason Momoa
Lisa Bonet
Architectural Digest

Is Jason Momoa Living in His Custom RV?

The past few years have been busy for Jason Momoa. Since first being cast as Aquaman, and appearing in 2016’s Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, the actor has been in and out of DC Comics productions, totaling a whopping seven different Justice League projects in six years, along with numerous other film roles. Amid all of his skyrocketing success and his unfortunate split from his wife of five years, Lisa Bonet, earlier this year, speculation that the actor is living in his custom RV has recently surfaced via Daily Mail. The publication obtained paparazzi pictures showing Momoa with the RV parked on a friend’s lawn.
CELEBRITIES
AOL Corp

Salma Hayek stranded on SAG Awards stage because Michael Keaton was in the bathroom

There was an awkward moment at the SAG Awards on Sunday when Michael Keaton won, but he wasn’t in the room. Keaton scored the award for Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series for his role in Dopesick. After announcing his name, presenter Salma Hayek was left just looking around. After several seconds, Hayek started getting self-conscious.
CELEBRITIES
IndieWire

Tom Hardy and Charlize Theron’s Intense Chemistry on ‘Mad Max’ Made Casting Director Crash Her Car

The path to “Fury Road” is paved with off-the-charts sexual chemistry. While casting “Mad Max: Fury Road” took years, casting director Ronna Kress knew that Charlize Theron and Tom Hardy were the perfect actors to play Furiosa and Mad Max, respectively. Despite Hardy wowing in his audition — and beating out other actors like Michael Fassbender, Armie Hammer, Jeremy Renner, and even Eminem — Kress admitted that Hardy was not hired until she and director George Miller could witness a table read opposite Theron. “We did a video-conference call at Warner Bros. with George so he could talk to Tom and Charlize, because...
MOVIES
The Independent

Zoë Kravitz wears Catwoman-inspired dress at The Batman premiere: ‘I’m in love’

Zoë Kravitz arrived on the red carpet at the world premiere of The Batman in a Catwoman-inspired black gown.For Tuesday night’s red carpet in New York City, the actor, who portrays the iconic character opposite Robert Pattinson, who plays Batman, in the new film, opted for a black strapless floor-length Oscar de la Renta gown with a tie-up lace front.The outfit took inspiration from Catwoman for its neckline, which resembled two cat face silhouettes complete with pointed ears.Kravitz completed the feline-inspired look with a sleek updo and simple jewellery.On social media, fans shared their appreciation of the outfit, with one...
CELEBRITIES

