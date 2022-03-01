A win for the owners in this labor dispute will be a big loss for baseball

Tuesday is a sad day in the MLB. With lockout talks resuming, there was hope that the owners and players would be able to come to an agreement before the league’s self-imposed deadline for the start of games getting canceled was hit. But it was not to be. The owners put forth a less-than-appealing offer, which the players unsurprisingly turned down. That officially ushered in the cancellation of regular season games. Many players had angry reactions to the news. Former Chicago Cubs World Series champion and New York Yankees free agent first baseman Anthony Rizzo had a heartfelt message for the players and fans amid the MLB lockout, which he shared via Twitter on Tuesday.

