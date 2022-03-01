ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

A win for the owners in this labor dispute will be a big loss for baseball

By Christopher L. Gasper
Boston Globe
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBattered baseball needs a win. In order for that to happen, MLB owners have to lose the total control of the game they won in the last collective bargaining agreement in 2016. They have to do what’s in the best interest of baseball the game instead of their best...

www.bostonglobe.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Bryce Harper To Another League? MLB World Reacts

Bryce Harper is coming off a spectacular season that saw him earn MVP honors for the second time in his career. But with the MLB lockout keeping him off the field, Harper might be fielding offers from other baseball leagues. Taking to Instagram recently, Harper posted an image of him...
MLB
FanSided

Poor Anthony Rizzo wants some clarity on MLB lockout

Free agent first baseman Anthony Rizzo asked fans whether or not the MLBPA and MLB owners will indeed reach a deal by Monday, Feb. 28. The end of February brings more troubling lockout news: MLB Spring Training is cancelled through March 7 at the very least, which puts the beginning of the MLB season in jeopardy. The delayed dates only underscore the tension between MLB owners and players as the two sides are still trying to come to an agreement, but the end of the lockout doesn’t appear within sight.
MLB
FanSided

Do MLB players get paid during a lockout?

MLB commissioner Rob Manfred canceled the first two series of the season, with more cancellations likely to come. Here’s how players will be affected. The baseball world hung hope on Feb. 28 and March 1, watching closely as MLB ownership and the MLBPA entered into serious talks to strike a fair CBA and end the league-wide lockout.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mookie Betts
Person
Alex Cora
Person
Rob Manfred
Person
Shohei Ohtani
Person
Mike Trout
NJ.com

Mets’ Max Scherzer implies Yankees are part of MLB’s problem amid lockout

Max Scherzer’s debut with the New York Mets remains on hold thanks to the MLB lockout. But the 37-year-old right-hander, who’s one of the more vocal and active members of the MLB players association, was throwing some cheese Tuesday after talks with the owners collapsed and commissioner Rob Manfred canceled the first two series of the regular season.
MLB
NBC Sports

Bryce Harper sends message to Japan's Yomiuri Giants as MLB lockout continues

Monday was MLB's self-imposed deadline to end the lockout and reach a new Collective Bargaining Agreement before regular-season games would be lost. No agreement was reached but there have finally been reports of progress with talks extending into Tuesday. The original 2022 opening day was set for March 31, and...
MLB
The Spun

Rob Manfred Is Getting Crushed By Baseball Fans Today

MLB commissioner Rob Manfred officially canceled the start of the 2022 season Tuesday after the MLB Players Association rejected the owners’ latest proposal. He attempted to deflect blame during a press conference explaining that the league-enforced lockout will lead to MLB eliminating at least the first two series without any plans to make them up.
MLB
FanSided

Red Sox legend Fred Lynn weighs in on MLB lockout, banning the shift

Should Major League Baseball ban the shift, or should hitters learn how to beat it?. In baseball, the infield shift is a method of trying to contain hitters by shifting the placement of the infielders to where a particular hitter most commonly sends the baseball. Hitters don’t like it, for obvious reasons.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baseball Players#Labor Dispute#Miami Marlins#Mlb Players#Cba#Red Sox
NESN

Major League Baseball Owners Are Willing to Miss a Month of Games

The Athletic’s Evan Drellich, Ken Rosenthal, and Fabian Ardaya are reporting Major League Baseball’s owners told the players that they are willing to miss a month worth of games from the 2022 season. If you will forgive the pun, the owners have shown they’re willing to play hardball...
MLB
HuffingtonPost

MLB Cancels Opening Day As Labor Dispute Continues

JUPITER, Fla. (AP) — Major League Baseball has canceled opening day, with Commissioner Rob Manfred announcing Tuesday the sport will lose regular-season games over a labor dispute for the first time in 27 years after acrimonious lockout talks collapsed in the hours before management’s deadline. Manfred said he...
MLB
ClutchPoints

Anthony Rizzo’s heartfelt message to players, fans amid MLB lockout

Tuesday is a sad day in the MLB. With lockout talks resuming, there was hope that the owners and players would be able to come to an agreement before the league’s self-imposed deadline for the start of games getting canceled was hit. But it was not to be. The owners put forth a less-than-appealing offer, which the players unsurprisingly turned down. That officially ushered in the cancellation of regular season games. Many players had angry reactions to the news. Former Chicago Cubs World Series champion and New York Yankees free agent first baseman Anthony Rizzo had a heartfelt message for the players and fans amid the MLB lockout, which he shared via Twitter on Tuesday.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
The Oregonian

Social media rips MLB commissioner Rob Manfred after league cancels games amid lockout: ‘He is destroying baseball’

Nobody in the sports world had a more troubling Tuesday afternoon than Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred. The MLB and its players union failed to reach a collective bargaining agreement before Tuesday’s deadline. As a result, Manfred announced he has canceled Opening Day for the 2022 MLB season and the first two series of the year.
MLB
FanSided

Anthony Rizzo’s letter to baseball fans is absolutely heartbreaking

Anthony Rizzo knows baseball fans don’t deserve this, but the lockout will serve its purpose for future generations of players. The average fan will never understand the plights of rich men and women arguing for their own benefit, but it is the job of the Players’ Association to stand up for their own — not just the current crop of athletes but those to come. A new CBA ought to take modern players and future generations into account.
MLB
Boston Globe

NESN working on deals to add three Red Sox game analysts to the rotation

A report Wednesday said that NESN has hired three analysts for its Red Sox broadcast booth. But according to the network — as well as the most surprising of the candidates — the deals have not crossed home plate yet. Former Red Sox players Kevin Millar and Kevin...
MLB
MLB

The best baseball players born on March 2

Who are the best players born on each day of the year? We have a list for every day on the calendar. Here’s a subjective ranking of the top five for March 2:. Ott, the lone Hall of Famer who has a March 2 birthday, was born in Gretna, La., just across the Mississippi River from New Orleans, and it didn’t take him long to get his 22-year MLB career underway. “Master Melvin” debuted at 17 years old for the New York Giants, the club he’d spend his entire career representing until he retired at 38. While not as physically imposing as other home run hitters, Ott had a gift for them, leading the National League in home runs in six seasons en route to 511 career homers. The right fielder and third baseman, who played 2,730 games, was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1951.
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy