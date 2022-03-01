ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tigers Basketball Insider: Why Memphis has no fear talking about NCAA Tournament

By Steven Johnson
Welcome to this week’s Tigers Basketball Insider. Below you’ll find the latest news and analysis from The Daily Memphian’s Steven Johnson, John Martin and Geoff Calkins.

Most coaches and players will try to have you believe that they don’t hear the outside noise.

The chatter from social media or analysts in their respective sports doesn’t reach them, apparently.

However, Penny Hardaway and the Memphis Tigers are going against the grain when it comes to the NCAA Tournament.

They hear the noise. They know where they stand in the latest bracketology projections.

From Hardaway’s perspective, there’s no reason to run from the noise or to act like it doesn’t exist.

“My thing is, we understand every TV you watch, social media you know what’s going on. There’s no fear in talking about it because our destiny is in our own hands,” Hardaway said Monday at his weekly radio show.

As of Tuesday morning, Memphis is the first team in ESPN analyst Joe Lunardi’s ‘Last Four In’ category. The Tigers have just two games left on their schedule including Sunday’s regular season finale against No. 14 Houston.

It’s hard to envision a scenario where Memphis doesn’t make it if it can win these final two games.

“We don’t have to wish somebody else does something. For me, we put it on the table because this is the task and have to get through this task to get where we wanna go. It is what it is,” Hardaway said.

Hardaway wants it to be crystal clear what’s at stake.

It’s winning time for the Tigers, and everything has to be focused on snapping the program’s seven-year NCAA Tournament drought.

Hardaway has begun to coach like a man that can see the light at the end of the tunnel. Against Wichita State, he was loud and forceful, reminding his players to run the gameplan even as their lead continued to grow.

For the most part, he’s finally tightened the rotation and gone away from the musical chair approach that impacted chemistry earlier this season.

“It’s do or die right now. There’s no sympathy minutes. If you go out there and take care of your business. You play hard, play with energy you get minutes. If you don’t you can’t play, I’m sorry,” Hardaway said.

It’s no wonder that the likes of Jalen Duren, Lester Quinones and Landers Nolley II have all begun to play their best at the same time.

Roles and minutes are more refined. And perhaps most importantly, the team’s confidence is at an all-time high.

Look no further than Nolley himself for confirmation on that.

“I feel like we’re confident about it, we’re gonna make the Tournament. We just gotta stay consistent,” Nolley said.

Instead of shrinking as the pressure mounts, the Tigers have begun to rise to the occasion. Their goal, and the city’s, is within reach.

It’s all about finishing now.

More from your Insider:

Box score: Memphis 81, Wichita State 57

Feb. 27, 2022: The Memphis Tigers defeat the Wichita State Shockers at FedExForum.

Calkins: With an NCAA bid for the taking, Tigers not letting go

There’s just two weeks left until Selection Sunday. Judging by the way the Tigers blasted Wichita State, they don’t appear to be leaving their invitation to chance.

Nolley’s confidence as a shooter comes at perfect time

Landers Nolley II, with an NCAA Tournament bid in sight, has been on a tear the past five games.

Nolley dazzles, leads Memphis in blowout of Wichita State

Landers Nolley II was cooking and the defense locked up the Shockers for a commanding win for the Tigers.

Calkins: Think you’re a Memphis Tigers fan? Meet Julie.

Julie Barrett went to her very first game at FedExForum Thursday. But you’d have to travel a long way (1,000 miles, anyway) to find a more devoted Memphis Tigers fan.

Listen to Tigers beat writers discuss Temple win, Cole Mashburn’s retirement

Steven Johnson and Frank Bonner II break down Memphis’ win over Temple and the retirement of linebacker Cole Mashburn.

Calkins: Hardaway seizes the moment in critical win

With time running out in the first half, the Memphis Tigers were in dire straits. Which is when Penny Hardaway did something he rarely does. It was a brilliant stroke.

Why Jalen Duren’s emergence as Tigers’ best player bodes well for postseason run

After searching all season, the Tigers have finally found their go-to option on offense.

Duren’s career night helps Tigers prevail over scrappy Temple

Duren scored 22 points, and Landers Nolley II and Tyler Harris came alive in the second half to lead the Tigers.

Alex Lomax trying to live up to ‘The General’ nickname

The senior has cut off social media and slowed down his dating life to play his best for the Tigers.

