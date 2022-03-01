ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henderson, KY

Western Kentucky health agency notes downturn in COVID cases

By Michael Doyle, Henderson Gleaner
The Gleaner
The Gleaner
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2D4HfA_0eSc6Phr00

HENDERSON, Ky. — The Green River District Health Department reported 300 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 13 new COVID-related deaths on Tuesday.

There were 46 new cases in Henderson County. Daviess County had 158, Ohio 28, Webster 27, Union 22, Hancock 11 and McLean eight. The deaths were five residents of Daviess County, four from Henderson, two from Webster, one from Union and one from Ohio.

The cases were investigated from Feb. 21 to 28. On Friday, the health department said it had discontinued its twice-weekly updates and will now issue updates just once a week, on Tuesday.

Henderson news:Natural gas upgrades for Pratt site in Henderson, Kentucky will cost $2.3 million

The seven-day average for new cases is 42.9 per day. That statistic has fallen rapidly and consistently over the last month after a post-holidays peak at 849 cases per day, on Jan. 28.

Five of the health district's seven counties — Henderson, Daviess, McLean, Hancock and Ohio — are now designated "orange" by the Kentucky Department for Public Health after more than two months of being at "red" status for high transmission rate. Union and Webster remain at red with more than 25 cases per capita.

According to new masking guidelines from the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention, COVID levels in all U.S. counties are now classified as low, medium or high. The CDC continues to recommend indoor masking in areas considered high-risk and mask-optional in counties with low or medium risk.

In the seven-county GRDHD service area, the CDC currently classifies Daviess, Henderson, Union, Webster, Hancock and Ohio counties as "high" while McLean is considered "medium."

The health department recommends residents:

  • Wear a well-fitting mask indoors in public, regardless of vaccination status;
  • Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines and available boosters;
  • Continue to follow CDC recommendations for isolation and quarantine if you are exposed or have symptoms.

The GRDHD recommends those who are immunocompromised or at higher risk to take extra care, including having a plan for rapid testing and talking to your healthcare provider about treatments including oral antivirals, PrEP and monoclonal antibody infusion.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Henderson, KY
Local
Kentucky Health
Henderson County, KY
Health
Henderson, KY
Government
Local
Kentucky Coronavirus
Henderson, KY
Health
County
Henderson County, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
State
Ohio State
State
Kentucky State
Henderson County, KY
Government
City
Union, KY
City
Webster, KY
The Associated Press

Russia-Ukraine War: What to know on Day 8 of Russian assault

Delegations from Russia and Ukraine are expected to hold talks in Belarus on Thursday, a second round of face-to-face discussions since the Russian invasion eight days ago. In a video address to the nation early Thursday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on Ukrainians to keep up their resistance, but didn’t comment on whether the Russians have seized any cities.
POLITICS
CBS News

Texas judge temporarily restricts agencies from investigating family over gender-transitioning procedures

Texas agencies are temporarily restricted from investigating a family for providing their child with gender-transitioning procedures, a Travis County District Court judge said Wednesday. Last week, Governor Greg Abbott ordered state agencies, including the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, to investigate gender-transitioning procedures as child abuse. The temporary...
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Western Kentucky#Cdc#Covid#Union 22#Hancock 11#The Health Department#Henderson News#Pratt#Grdhd
The Gleaner

The Gleaner

349
Followers
304
Post
17K+
Views
ABOUT

News and information for Henderson, Ky., and the tri-state area from the The Gleaner.

 http://thegleaner.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy