Western Kentucky health agency notes downturn in COVID cases

HENDERSON, Ky. — The Green River District Health Department reported 300 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 13 new COVID-related deaths on Tuesday.

There were 46 new cases in Henderson County. Daviess County had 158, Ohio 28, Webster 27, Union 22, Hancock 11 and McLean eight. The deaths were five residents of Daviess County, four from Henderson, two from Webster, one from Union and one from Ohio.

The cases were investigated from Feb. 21 to 28. On Friday, the health department said it had discontinued its twice-weekly updates and will now issue updates just once a week, on Tuesday.

The seven-day average for new cases is 42.9 per day. That statistic has fallen rapidly and consistently over the last month after a post-holidays peak at 849 cases per day, on Jan. 28.

Five of the health district's seven counties — Henderson, Daviess, McLean, Hancock and Ohio — are now designated "orange" by the Kentucky Department for Public Health after more than two months of being at "red" status for high transmission rate. Union and Webster remain at red with more than 25 cases per capita.

According to new masking guidelines from the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention, COVID levels in all U.S. counties are now classified as low, medium or high. The CDC continues to recommend indoor masking in areas considered high-risk and mask-optional in counties with low or medium risk.

In the seven-county GRDHD service area, the CDC currently classifies Daviess, Henderson, Union, Webster, Hancock and Ohio counties as "high" while McLean is considered "medium."

The health department recommends residents:

Wear a well-fitting mask indoors in public, regardless of vaccination status;

Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines and available boosters;

Continue to follow CDC recommendations for isolation and quarantine if you are exposed or have symptoms.

The GRDHD recommends those who are immunocompromised or at higher risk to take extra care, including having a plan for rapid testing and talking to your healthcare provider about treatments including oral antivirals, PrEP and monoclonal antibody infusion.