ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich 'will receive bids for the club this week' as the billionaire faces mounting pressure to step aside after being seen as an ally of Putin

By Jamie Phillips For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 1 day ago

Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich 'will receive bids for the club this week' amid mounting pressure for the billionaire to step aside after being seen as an ally of Vladimir Putin.

Abramovich, one of the UK's most high profile oligarchs, announced his intention to place the stewardship of the club in the hands of the trustees of the Chelsea Foundation last week - two days after Russian forces launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

It followed calls for the Russian to be banned from owning the football club, which he purchased in 2003, and other UK assets after he was labelled as an enabler of the Putin regime.

Abramovich responded by being named as an unlikely broker in a deal to end the war in Ukraine and reportedly arrived in Belarus to assist in peace talks yesterday.

His role as a broker in the talks was confirmed by his spokesperson, who claimed the mega-rich businessman had become involved after a request from the Jewish community in Kyiv.

However, offers are now being prepared to reach the Chelsea owner by the end of the week as the threat of Government sanctions loom over him.

At least three parties are interested in purchasing the west London club, The Telegraph reports.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eGYjh_0eSc6AiC00
Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich (pictured at Stamford Bridge) could receive offers for the club this week as Government-imposed sanctions loom over him
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ADTSK_0eSc6AiC00
Russian President Vladimir Putin pictured alongside Abramovich in 2016. The Chelsea owner has been accused of being an enabler of the President's regime
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tmq7r_0eSc6AiC00
Chelsea's Stamford Bridge home in west London on Monday after Abramovich passed stewardship to the club's charitable foundation
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0f8YRT_0eSc6AiC00
A view of central square of the City Hall building in Kharkiv, Ukraine, after heavy shelling from Russia on Tuesday
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15XHzx_0eSc6AiC00
 Smoke rises from a damaged armored vehicle at a checkpoint in Brovary, outside Kyiv, on Tuesday

Chelsea have previously said the club is not for sale, but there is growing feeling that Abramovich could be left with little choice.

It comes as immigration officials are reportedly under instructions to make it impossible for Abramovich - who owns a £125million mansion near Kensington Palace - to base himself in the UK with claims he is preparing to sell the property.

If the Chelsea owner is hit with sanctions this week, though, the interested parties may have to wait to find out if they are even able to trade with him.

Abramovich rejected a massive offer to buy Chelsea from US financier Todd Boehly as it fell short of his £3billion valuation in 2019. The club also is in a £1.51bn debt to him - a figure he could ask to be repaid.

Potential bidders are understood to have been encouraged by his move to hand the day-to-day operations of the club to its foundation last week.

While Chelsea claim the move was to create distance between club and owner, interested parties have identified the move as a step closer towards a sale.

However, the club have been asked to prove that Abramovich’s plan would not represent a breach of its charitable status.

The Charity Commission contacted the club and the foundation on Monday to ask for more details of the Russian’s proposal — which the trustees have yet to accept.

Chelsea will be expected to spell out how the club and the foundation can remain separate entities if they are run by the same people, although a number of the trustees may opt to walk away due to their own misgivings.

Abramovich said in a statement issued on Saturday night: 'During my nearly 20-year ownership of Chelsea FC, I have always viewed my role as a custodian of the club, whose job it is ensuring that we are as successful as we can be today, as well as build for the future, while also playing a positive role in our communities.

'I have always taken decisions with the club's best interest at heart. I remain committed to these values. That is why I am today giving trustees of Chelsea's charitable Foundation the stewardship and care of Chelsea FC.

'I believe that currently they are in the best position to look after the interests of the club, players, staff, and fans.'

Today an emotional Thomas Tuchel demanded reporters stop asking him questions over the Ukraine-Russia conflict because he feels 'bad' and is 'not a politician'.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=474Oi9_0eSc6AiC00
Tuchel refused to be drawn in on questions about Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich (right)

The visibly annoyed Chelsea boss was taking questions ahead of his side's FA Cup clash with Luton Town on Wednesday but was confronted a number of times on the ongoing war between Ukraine and Russia.

A clearly frustrated Tuchel slapped the table after being asked for his opinion on the conflict and Abramovich's current status as owner of Chelsea.

He said: 'It's too much for me to answer. I am not aware of the details and the whole situation.

'There are situations, like war, that are so much more important than football, this will never change. Situations like war are so much more important.

'The role of Mr Abramovich is not on me to comment because we don't know enough about it.'

Abramovich vehemently denies he is close to the Kremlin or has done anything that would merit sanctions being imposed against him.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Even Putin's generals looked stunned: Military chiefs are caught in the headlights as Vlad orders his nuclear deterrent forces to go on 'alert' with a decree that shocked the world

Vladimir Putin's closest advisers appeared perturbed when he dropped his bombshell about readying nuclear weapons yesterday. The expressions of army general Valery Gerasimov and defence minister Sergey Shoygu were caught on camera as the Russian president put his atomic arsenal on stand-by. A senior US defence official said last night...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Roman Abramovich
Person
Thomas Tuchel
The Independent

‘Thousands will die, they will be killed from every window,’ Ukraine defence minister warns Russia

As many Russian soldiers will die in Ukraine as during the two Chechen wars, Ukraine’s defence minister has warned.“Thousands. Thousands,” Oleksii Reznikov said, calling on Russians to take to the streets and demand an end to the war.“Hide your loved ones if they are dear to you. Don’t send them to certain death. They will be killed from every window in every Ukrainian city,” he pleaded.Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky has repeatedly warned that his country will defend itself.“When you attack us, you will see our faces, not our backs ... War is a great misfortune and it comes at a great price,” he said. “People lose their money, reputation, freedom,...
MILITARY
TheDailyBeast

Ukraine’s President Zelensky Slams Biden for Watching ‘From a Distance’ While Putin Closes In

The president of Ukraine feels abandoned. In a video statement posted early Friday morning, President Volodymyr Zelensky appeared to call out President Joe Biden and other western allies for not doing enough to stop Russia’s all-out assault on his nation. “This morning, we are defending our country alone,” said the Ukrainian president. “Just like yesterday, the most powerful country in the world looked on from a distance.” He added: “Russia was hit with sanctions yesterday, but these are not enough to get these foreign troops off our soil. Only through solidarity and determination can this be achieved.” However, he did thank some people for their courage and support—the protesters who took to the streets of Russian cities Thursday to voice their opposition to Putin’s invasion. "To all the citizens of the Russian Federation who went out to protest, I want to say: we see you,” said Zelensky. “This means you heard us. This means you are starting to believe us. Fight for us, fight against the war.”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The New Yorker

Russia and China Unveil a Pact Against America and the West

In their matching mauve ties, Russia’s Vladimir Putin and China’s Xi Jinping last week declared a “new era” in the global order and, at least in the short term, endorsed their respective territorial ambitions in Ukraine and Taiwan. The world’s two most powerful autocrats unveiled a sweeping long-term agreement that also challenges the United States as a global power, NATO as a cornerstone of international security, and liberal democracy as a model for the world. “Friendship between the two States has no limits,” they vowed in the communiqué, released after the two leaders met on the eve of the Beijing Winter Olympics. “There are no ‘forbidden’ areas of cooperation.”
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#London Club#The Chelsea Foundation#Russian#Jewish#Telegraph
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Televangelist Pat Robertson says Putin’s march on Ukraine is the beginning of the ‘end times’

Televangelist Pat Robertson came out of his retirement to say Russia’s president Vladimir Putin was “compelled by God” to invade Ukraine.The televangelist added the shocking claim that Mr Putin’s attack on Ukraine was in preparation for a massive “end times” invasion of Israel.The 91-year-old insisted this was all a part of an “end times” battle and that Mr Putin was just following God’s plan.Mr Robertson said: “People say that Putin’s out of his mind. Yes, maybe so. But at the same time, he’s being compelled by God. He went into Ukraine but that wasn’t his goal. His goal was...
WORLD
Washington Post

U.S. will close American embassy in Ukraine’s capital as Putin appears to leave diplomatic door open

All remaining U.S. embassy personnel in Ukraine’s capital are being relocated to the far western city of Lviv, near the border with Poland, the State Department said Monday, due to what Secretary of State Antony Blinken said was “the dramatic acceleration in the buildup of Russian forces” on the Ukrainian border and mounting U.S. fears of an imminent invasion.
FOREIGN POLICY
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

305K+
Followers
19K+
Post
131M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy