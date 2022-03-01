ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AC Milan vs. Inter Milan FREE LIVE STREAM (3/1/22): Watch Coppa Italia, Leg 1 online | Time, USA TV, channel

By Brian Fonseca
 1 day ago
AC Milan faces Inter Milan in the first leg of their Coppa Italia semifinal tie on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 (3/1/22) at the San Siro in Milan, Italy. Fans can watch the match for free via a trial of Paramount+. Here’s what you need to know:. What: Coppa...

AC Milan vs Inter Milan live stream: how to watch Coppa Italia semi-final online from anywhere, TV channel

Local rivals AC Milan and Inter go head-to-head tonight in this semi-final first leg Coppa Italia clash. The two San Siro sides are separated by just two points in second and third place at the top of table but don't expect this mid-week encounter to be anything like a rest from the weekend hostilities. Read on for our full guide to getting an AC Milan vs Inter Milan live stream and watch this Coppa Italia semi-final online and on a TV channel, wherever you are in the world.
