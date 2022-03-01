ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New collective aims to help Gonzaga athletes with NIL rights

By Will Wixey
 1 day ago
SPOKANE, Wash. — Gonzaga student-athletes now have a new way to market themselves.

Gonzaga community leaders launched the “Friends of Spike” Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) collective on Tuesday. The program will allow student-athletes from Gonzaga to get paid for having their name, image, or likeness used in a variety of different ways.

On June 30, 2021, the Division 1 Board of Directors approved an interim name, image, and likeness policy. It allowed all NCAA D1, D2, and D3 student-athletes to be compensated for their NIL after July 1, 2021.

“Friends of Spike” is Gonzaga’s NIL program made directly for the university’s athletes. Players at GU can now get compensated for advertising campaigns, youth sports coaching sessions, brand representation, merchandising programs, speaking appearances and more.

The collective is held by Blueprint Sports, a technology and marketing agency led by former GU basketball players Matt Santangelo and Shaniqua Nilles.

“As former student-athletes here in Spokane, we know firsthand how much of an impact we can have on the community and the world,” said Santangelo and Nilles. “Whether a student-athlete goes pro or not isn’t the point of participating in collegiate sports. Thanks to this long-overdue interim NIL policy by the NCAA and now by the State of Washington, current and future student-athletes at Gonzaga have the largest stage in history to share their favorite brands with fans and, most important, invest in their own future.”

Five Zags named WCC First Team, Timme earns Player of the Year

Five Zags named WCC First Team, Timme earns Player of the Year

SPOKANE, Wash. — Gonzaga has its fair share of ballplayers, many of which who earned West Coast Conference honors this year. Several players from Gonzaga's men's and women's basketball teams made the All-WCC First Team. For the men's team, Drew Timme, Chet Holmgren and Andrew Nembhard were selected, while Melody Kempton and Kayleigh Truong from the women's team also made the cut.
Gonzaga basketball player personally delivers shoes for man experiencing homelessness

Gonzaga basketball player personally delivers shoes for man experiencing homelessness

SPOKANE, Wash.– Size 17 shoes are hard to come by, but that didn't stop a Gonzaga basketball player from finding a few pairs to help a man in need. Spokane Quaranteam founder Rick Clark shared to the group's Facebook page that a local homeless outreach group was trying to track down a pair of shoes that size. He said the pair a very tall man experiencing homelessness had on were on their last leg.
Day one from State B in Spokane is complete

Day one from State B in Spokane is complete

SPOKANE, Wash. — After missing last year because of COVID, the State B basketball tournament returned to the Spokane Arena today with players competing for some hardware.
