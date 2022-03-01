New collective aims to help Gonzaga athletes with NIL rights

Copyright 4 News Now

SPOKANE, Wash. — Gonzaga student-athletes now have a new way to market themselves.

Gonzaga community leaders launched the “Friends of Spike” Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) collective on Tuesday. The program will allow student-athletes from Gonzaga to get paid for having their name, image, or likeness used in a variety of different ways.

On June 30, 2021, the Division 1 Board of Directors approved an interim name, image, and likeness policy. It allowed all NCAA D1, D2, and D3 student-athletes to be compensated for their NIL after July 1, 2021.

“Friends of Spike” is Gonzaga’s NIL program made directly for the university’s athletes. Players at GU can now get compensated for advertising campaigns, youth sports coaching sessions, brand representation, merchandising programs, speaking appearances and more.

The collective is held by Blueprint Sports, a technology and marketing agency led by former GU basketball players Matt Santangelo and Shaniqua Nilles.

“As former student-athletes here in Spokane, we know firsthand how much of an impact we can have on the community and the world,” said Santangelo and Nilles. “Whether a student-athlete goes pro or not isn’t the point of participating in collegiate sports. Thanks to this long-overdue interim NIL policy by the NCAA and now by the State of Washington, current and future student-athletes at Gonzaga have the largest stage in history to share their favorite brands with fans and, most important, invest in their own future.”

