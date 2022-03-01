ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Trending with the Tide: Things are Clicking Again for Alabama Basketball

Sacramento Bee
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome back to Trending with the Tide where we give a stock...

www.sacbee.com

Comments / 0

Related
thecomeback.com

College basketball world reacts to Patrick Ewing news

The Georgetown Hoyas have been about as bad as any team in Division 1 this season, currently sitting at a 6-22 on the season amidst an 18 game losing streak for the team. The Hoyas have yet to win a game in the Big East conference this season with an 0-17 conference record just one year after miraculously making the NCAA tournament after winning their conference tournament.
COLLEGE SPORTS
AL.com

Alabama beats Auburn in SEC basketball tournament

Megan Abrams scored 25 points, JaMya Mingo-Young and Brittany Davis had double-doubles and 11th-seeded Alabama turned back 14th-seeded Auburn 75-68 in the first round of the Southeastern Conference tournament on Wednesday. Allie Craig Gruce, who had four 3-pointers this season, hit four in the game and scored a career-high 14...
AUBURN, AL
247Sports

Matt Rhea pens farewell tweet to Alabama after accepting NFL job

Director of sports science Matt Rhea is officially leaving the Alabama football program. After 247Sports’ Josh Pate reported Monday that Rhea was expected to join the New Orleans Saints, the strength coach tweeted a farewell to the Crimson Tide on Tuesday afternoon. “Love my Alabama guys and grateful to...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abg Si Llc
Sacramento Bee

Injury Report: Kevin Durant Playing, Ben Simmons Out vs. Miami Heat

View the original article to see embedded media. After 20 games without their superstar forward, the Brooklyn Nets are finally getting Kevin Durant back. The team announced their injury report for Thursday's game against the Miami Heat, and for the first time since mid-January, Kevin Durant was not on it. Ben Simmons, however, remains out.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Sacramento Bee

Steph Curry Reacts to Jordan Poole’s Struggles

View the original article to see embedded media. As expected for a young player, it has been an up and down season for Jordan Poole. Overall, his numbers are up across the board from where they were a year ago, as he has taken on a much bigger role this season. Averaging 16.1 PPG, Poole is currently one of Golden State's four players averaging double figures; however, his production has fluctuated significantly throughout the season.
NBA
Sacramento Bee

Utah State visits San Jose State on 3-game road skid

Utah State Aggies (16-14, 7-10 MWC) at San Jose State Spartans (8-21, 1-16 MWC) BOTTOM LINE: Utah State will aim to end its three-game road slide when the Aggies visit San Jose State. The Spartans have gone 7-8 in home games. San Jose State has a 2-1 record in games...
SAN JOSE, CA
Alt 101.7

The Alabama Crimson Tide Is The Obvious Choice for Arch Manning

As college football closes the book on the 2022 recruiting class and turns its attention to the 2023 class, every contending team has one name on its mind: Arch Manning. Manning is the nation's No. 1 rated quarterback out of Isidore Newman in New Orleans, Louisiana. The 6-foot-4 rising senior is the grandson of NFL legend Archie Manning and nephew of NFL legends Eli and Peyton Manning.
NFL
Sacramento Bee

Everything Tom Izzo said after Michigan State’s loss at Michigan

Coming off a big win over Purdue, Michigan State men's basketball hoped to build a little momentum to begin March on their road trip to Ann Arbor. Unfortunately for the Spartans, it was the Wolverines who brought grit and intensity to the game, which resulted in an 87-70 defeat for Michigan State. Following the loss, MSU head coach Tom Izzo met with the media to discuss the Spartans' short-comings.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Sacramento Bee

Razorbacks’ Comeback Downs LSU in Final Home Game of Year

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas probably should move up in those paralysis by analysis numbers analysis, but nobody knows. After JD Notae sank two free throws with eight seconds left and the Razorbacks came up with a big stop on the ensuing possession for a 77-76 win over LSU, they had another nailbiter and still may not move up in those NET rankings.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Sacramento Bee

Lakers: LeBron James on the Moment He Became the Greatest in Basketball History

View the original article to see embedded media. LeBron James is widely considered one of the greatest to ever play basketball. And of course, the GOAT debate is one of the most exhausting pain points among NBA fans. But it always seems to come down to LeBron against Michael Jordan, and the two sides rarely budge.
NBA
247Sports

Tigers to face Tide in SEC Women's Basketball Tournament opener

After losing by three points in Tuscaloosa and seven points at home to Alabama, the Auburn women’s basketball team will try to produce a better result at a neutral site when it faces its in-state rival on Wednesday at Nashville. The Tigers and Tide are scheduled to tip off...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Alabama’s Matt Rhea thanks Saban, reportedly going to Saints

Amid reports he’s leaving for the NFL, Alabama football’s director of sports science thanked Nick Saban in what reads like a goodbye post on Twitter. Matt Rhea, part of a two-man team who replaced Scott Cochran in what was known as the strength and conditioning program, is reportedly leaving for a job with the New Orleans Saints. David Ballou, the Crimson Tide director of sports performance who arrived in March 2020 with Rhea, is reportedly remaining in Tuscaloosa.
NFL
E! News

Stanford Soccer Star Katie Meyer Dead at 22

Katie Meyer, a captain and goalkeeper of the Stanford Women's Soccer Team, passed away at the age of 22, the university announced March 2. "It is with great sadness that we report that Katie Meyer, a senior majoring in International Relations and minoring in History, a Resident Assistant, and a team captain and goalkeeper on the Stanford Women's Soccer Team, has passed away," Susie Brubaker-Cole, vice provost for student affairs at Stanford, and Athletic Director Bernard Muir, said in a joint statement on the school's website.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Former 5-Star WR Reportedly Arrested, Suspended By CFB Program

Update: Demond Demas’ lawyer, Tony Buzbee, has released a statement on what happened earlier this week. Earlier: Texas A&M wide receiver Demond Demas has been suspended for an alleged off-field incident that led to his arrest earlier this week. “Demond Demas has been suspended by the University. Athletics is...
COLLEGE SPORTS
fadeawayworld.net

Reggie Miller Opens Up On His Rivalry With Michael Jordan: "We Wanted To Be The Team To Retire Michael Jordan. And That Seven-Game Epic Conference Finals, We Poured Everything Out."

The legendary Chicago Bulls of the 90s had to face difficult rivals on their way to six championships. At the start of that magical decade, they finally got past the Detroit Pistons before taking on the Los Angeles Lakers in the 1991 Finals. After that, they engaged in big rivalries...
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy