Trending with the Tide: Things are Clicking Again for Alabama Basketball

View the original article to see embedded media. As expected for a young player, it has been an up and down season for Jordan Poole. Overall, his numbers are up across the board from where they were a year ago, as he has taken on a much bigger role this season. Averaging 16.1 PPG, Poole is currently one of Golden State's four players averaging double figures; however, his production has fluctuated significantly throughout the season.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO