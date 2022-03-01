Introduced bill would remove SAT requirement from transcripts

With these bills, students would no longer be required to take state writing evaluation tests. (Metro Creative Graphics/File Photo)

Two bills recently introduced to the Michigan Education Committee would alter the state's requirement that students submit their SAT scores to a prospective college or university.

House Bills 4810 and 4811 seek to help Michigan students get into college.

According to State Rep. Brad Paquette, one of the bills' sponsors, Michigan is one of the only states that mandates SAT scores to be on a students' transcript. This, he said, puts students at a disadvantage to the rest of the country when applying for colleges. If their SAT score is bad, it makes them less likely than students from other states to enter test-optional colleges.

"There are some states that make it so they can't even be on the transcript, so they have a mandate in the opposite direction." he told the education committee during a Feb. 8 meeting.

The bills would also make it optional for students to take the writing portion of the SAT, which the college board no longer offers on national test dates, but is still part of the Michigan Merit Examination.

However, there were some committee members who thought it would be inadvisable to remove the writing portion requirement for students.

"As a former administrator, I used standardized tests to see how my students are doing, but also how the school and teachers are doing at educating kids," said State Rep. Phil Green, a member of the education committee. "So, for me, the standardized tests had a larger meaning with giving a glimpse into how our students are performing."

If the state doesn't require a writing test, he argues, there's no way of knowing how Michigan students are performing and learning compared to the rest of the country.

"I think there's value in the test in finding out the knowledge bases of our students," he said.

Ubly School Superintendent Joseph Candela agreed with Green's take, arguing that with reading and writing being as essential as it is, it wouldn't be wise to remove the option to do it.

"What would the incentive be to do well on it if you don't have to submit it?" he said.

Laker Schools Superintendent Brian Keim, however, agreed with reducing the role that standardized testing plays in evaluation of students' academic abilities, as they're geared for verbal-linguistic learners, and that leaves other students without a good way to show their intelligence.

"I think there is a need for a basic skill test to show you have the ability to do grammar," he said. "But I would rather see more of the assessment of those things returned to the local teachers, where their judgement is still based on national benchmarks, but I think there's different ways to assess these things to have a better idea of a student's ability."