The NFL scouting combine starts next week in Indianapolis and the event is entering a world of change. Player agents along with the NFL Players Association threatened a boycott of the annual event of college prospects due to COVID-19 policies that deprived outside trainers and coaches access to players they worked with prior to the combine. Several agents and union officials were also upset with the event turning into a prime-time affair where workouts that normally take place during the day were moved to the evening.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO