Sharks' Andrew Cogliano: Playing Tuesday

CBS Sports
 1 day ago

Cogliano (personal) will participate in Tuesday's game against Las Vegas, per Sheng...

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

Sharks' James Reimer: Defending blue paint Tuesday

Reimer will guard the cage Tuesday in Las Vegas, per Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now. Reimer will make his 13th consecutive appearance Tuesday. The 33-year-old has posted a 3-5-4 record with a 3.17 GAA and .912 save percentage over the last 12 games. He stopped 31 of 34 shots en route to a 4-1 loss to the Golden Knights on Feb. 20. At home, Las Vegas has gone 14-12-3 alongside averages of 36.3 shots on goal and 3.21 goals for, ranking 4th and 12th, respectively.
CBS Sports

Sharks' Nick Bonino: Produces helper Tuesday

Bonino logged an assist and blocked three shots in Tuesday's 3-1 loss to the Golden Knights. Bonino set up Noah Gregor's second-period marker. the assist was just the second point in the last 10 games for Bonino. The veteran center is up to 13 points, 83 shots on net, 68 blocked shots and a minus-19 rating in 52 contests. Playing in a third-line role, he can be expected to see most of his playing time in defensive situations.
CBS Sports

Oilers' Duncan Keith: Might play Tuesday

Keith (upper body) could be an option against the Flyers on Tuesday, Jason Gregor of OilersNation.com reports. Keith last was in action Feb. 9 versus the Blackhawks due to his upper-body injury that cost him the last nine contests. While the veteran defenseman has managed just one goal in 35 games this year, he has chipped in 13 helpers and could offer decent mid-range fantasy value once given the all-clear.
numberfire.com

4 NHL FanDuel Value Plays to Target on Tuesday 3/1/22

Spending lower in any daily fantasy lineup is a way to incorporate some diversity into your roster. In NHL DFS, there is typically more value in this strategy -- but also a good deal of risk, too. The right low-salary plays can give you good production while affording you more chances to roster high-salary studs.
CBS Sports

Raptors' OG Anunoby: Won't play Tuesday, may return soon

Anunoby (finger) has been ruled out of Tuesday's game against the Nets, Josh Lewenberg of TSN.ca reports. Anunoby will be missing his third straight game due to a fractured finger on his right hand, but the Raptors seem optimistic that his absence won't stretch much further beyond that. On Monday, he met with a specialist in Los Angeles, with the doctor not recommending surgery and informing Anunoby that he could heal within two weeks. At this stage, the Raptors are determining whether the forward may be able to play through the injury. For now, the pain Anunoby is experience is too much to manage, but he could try to give it a go Thursday versus Detroit or Friday versus Orlando.
CBS Sports

Lightning's Erik Cernak: Playing Tuesday

Cernak (undisclosed) will participate in Tuesday's game against Ottawa, Erik Erlendsson of LightningInsider.com reports. Cernak was held out of the final two periods of Saturday's game for precautionary purposes, Erlendsson adds. The 24-year-old will have missed no complete contests while dealing with an undisclosed injury. The defenseman has averaged 18:53 of ice time and registered seven points over 24 performances this season.
CBS Sports

Sharks' Jonathan Dahlen: Ruled out Tuesday

Dahlen is dealing with the effects of a crosscheck that has caused "whiplash-like" problems according to coach Bob Boughner and will be unavailable versus Vegas on Tuesday, Corey Masisak of The Athletic reports. Dahlen is mired in a seven-game goal drought dating back to Jan. 29 versus the Panthers, registering...
CBS Sports

Jets' Andrew Copp: Playing against Habs

Copp (concussion) will be in action versus Montreal on Tuesday, Mike McIntyre of the Winnipeg Free Press reports. Prior to his six-game stint on the shelf with a concussion, Copp was stuck in a rut with zero points in his previous seven outings. The winger did manage to put 17 shots on net during his slump but may have lost any potential momentum with his injury absence. With the Michigan native cleared to play, he figures to slot into a third-line role in addition to a spot with the No. 2 power-play unit.
CBS Sports

Nets' Andre Drummond: Won't play Tuesday

Drummond (knee) has been ruled out for Tuesday's contest against the Raptors, Alex Schiffer of The Athletic reports. Drummond suffered the knee injury after a hard fall during Monday's blowout loss to the Raptors. He was able to return to the contest, though he only managed three points (1-3 FG, 1-2 FT), six rebounds, two assists and one block in 16 minutes. The issue doesn't appear to be too serious, but he'll miss at least one additional contest. His next chance to suit up will be Thursday against the Heat.
CBS Sports

Pistons' Hamidou Diallo: Has chance to play Tuesday

Diallo (ankle) has been upgraded to questionable for Tuesday's tilt with Washington. Diallo landed on the injury report Monday with a sprained left ankle and was initially listed as doubtful, but he appears to have made enough progress to at least go through warmups. Fantasy managers will likely have to monitor his status all the way up until the 7:00 PM ET tip.
Marin Independent Journal

Sharks’ Cogliano says 1-year-old daughter was hospitalized for second time

Sharks forward Andrew Cogliano said his youngest daughter, Olive Bea, was hospitalized for the second time in four months over the weekend. Cogliano, 34, said Tuesday that Olive, who turned one year old in January, was admitted to a local hospital Saturday for another emergency, but has since been able to return home.
CBS Sports

Pistons' Frank Jackson: Will play Tuesday

Jackson (back) will play Tuesday against the Wizards, James L. Edwards III of The Athletic reports. Jackson has missed five consecutive contests due to back spasms, so he may be limited during his return to action. Before the injury, the backup point guard averaged 12.9 points and 2.0 rebounds across his five previous contests.
CBS Sports

Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards: Won't play Tuesday

Edwards (knee) is unavailable for Tuesday's game against Golden State. Edwards was a game-time decision with the knee injury after posting 17 points (7-13 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, four assists and four steals across 32 minutes during Monday's win over Cleveland, and he won't be suiting up for Tuesday's contest. He'll have a couple of days to rest up before Minnesota's next game Friday at Oklahoma City. Jaden McDaniels will start in his place for the Timberwolves.
CBS Sports

Warriors' Nemanja Bjelica: Won't play Tuesday

Bjelica (quadriceps) is unavailable for Tuesday's game against Minnesota, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports. Bjelica was questionable for Tuesday's contest and will sit out due to a bruised right quadriceps. Juan Toscano-Anderson, Jonathan Kuminga and Otto Porter should see more run in his absence for Golden State.
CBS Sports

Sabres' Craig Anderson: Turns back clock in Toronto

Anderson made 29 saves in Wednesday's 5-1 win over the Maple Leafs. Anderson delivered a vintage performance, looking more like a spry 20-year-old than a weary 40-year-old that had suffered four consecutive regulation losses coming into this one. Rasmus Sandin's first-period goal was the only shot that got by Anderson, while the Sabres provided plenty of support against Toronto backup Petr Mrazek. Anderson evened his season record at 7-7-0 with this unexpected win, but he remains tough to trust in fantasy.
CBS Sports

Stars' Jamie Benn: Generates helper Wednesday

Benn posted a power-play assist and two shots on goal in Wednesday's 4-3 win over the Kings. Benn helped out on Alexander Radulov's go-ahead goal late in the second period. In the last four games, Benn has a goal and four helpers, with two of the assists coming on the power play. The 32-year-old forward is up to 28 points, 119 shots on net, 107 hits, 64 PIM and a minus-7 rating through 53 contests, down from the 35 points he had in 52 outings last season.
CBS Sports

Blue Jackets' Jakub Voracek: Keeps piling up apples

Voracek dished out two assists - one on the power play - in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Devils. Voracek has distributed 12 assists in his last 12 games, and he's also scored one goal over that stretch, which accounts for half of his season goal total. While Voracek's best scoring days appear to be behind him at age 32, the Czech winger's still an elite playmaker.
CBS Sports

Capitals' John Carlson: Plucks three apples in loss

Carlson notched three assists, two shots on goal and two hits in Monday's 5-3 loss to the Maple Leafs. Each of Carlson's assists came at a different strength. He helped out on Conor Sheary's even-strength goal in the first period, then also assisted on Tom Wilson's power-play and shorthanded tallies in the final two frames. This was a good finish to February for Carlson individually -- he racked up a goal and nine helpers in 10 games in the month. The 32-year-old has 43 points, 126 shots on net, 65 blocked shots and a plus-10 rating in 51 contests overall, putting him just one point shy of his output from last season. His three shorthanded assists represent a career high for one campaign.
Fox5 KVVU

Golden Knights to host First Responders Night on Tuesday vs. Sharks

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Vegas Golden Knights announced plans to hold a First Responders Night on March 1 against the San Jose Sharks. In a release, the team said it wants to show appreciation for men and women in Las Vegas and around the nation who serve as first responders.
CBS Sports

Wild's Cam Talbot: Losses pile on

Talbot made 22 saves on 26 shots in a 5-1 loss to the Flames on Tuesday. Talbot went down early and never quite recovered, ceding a pair of goals on the power play against the white-hot (no pun intended) offense of the Flames. The 34-year-old netminder has allowed four or more goals in each of his last four starts, all resulting in losses, a streak preceded by four wins.
