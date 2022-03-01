ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Oilers' Philip Broberg: Loaned to AHL

CBS Sports
 1 day ago

Broberg was demoted to AHL Bakersfield on Tuesday. Broberg made...

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

Ducks' Lukas Dostal: Sent back to AHL

Dostal was reassigned to AHL San Diego on Tuesday. Dostal unsurprisingly rejoins the Gulls after John Gibson was cleared from an illness that kept him out Sunday. The 21-year-old Dostal remains No. 3 on the organization's goaltending depth chart, so he won't be up with the big club unless Gibson or Anthony Stolarz are sidelined.
NHL
CBS Sports

Coyotes' Matias Maccelli: Recalled from AHL

Maccelli was promoted from AHL Tucson on Monday. Maccelli has yet to make his NHL debut. The 21-year-old has recorded 55 points over 42 AHL Tucson contests this season. He could make his first NHL appearance as soon as Thursday's game against Colorado.
NHL
NBC Sports

NHL Rink Wrap: Key Koskinen shutout for Oilers; Laine does it again

For the first time since Nov. 2019, Mikko Koskinen recorded a shutout. It wasn’t a leisurely night of work against the Flyers, either, as Koskinen pitched a 39-save shutout. All things considered, Koskinen’s managed a solid record (19-8-2) despite a mediocre .905 save percentage this season. In some cases, the Oilers like bailed Koskinen out. But they might view this as something to build on.
NHL
CBS Sports

Kings' Jaret Anderson-Dolan: Recalled from AHL

Anderson-Dolan was promoted from AHL Ontario on Tuesday. Anderson-Dolan has generated 37 points over 39 games with AHL Ontario this season. The 22-year-old has not appeared in an NHL contest since Dec. 28.
NHL
Person
Philip Broberg
CBS Sports

Predators' Matt Tennyson: Sent to AHL

Tennyson was demoted to AHL Milwaukee on Tuesday. Tennyson hasn't appeared in an NHL contest since Jan. 27. The 31-year-old will return to AHL Milwaukee looking to add to his 14 points over 40 games this season.
NHL
CBS Sports

Golden Knights' Jake Leschyshyn: Recalled from AHL

Leschyshyn was promoted from AHL Henderson on Tuesday. Leschyshyn has averaged 11:47 of ice time and tallied four points over 20 NHL appearances this season. The 22-year-old is coming from AHL Henderson, where he has 24 points over 31 games.
NHL
CBS Sports

Flyers' Morgan Frost: Assigned to AHL

Frost was demoted to AHL Lehigh Valley on Monday. Frost did not log an NHL point over his four appearances since being elevated Feb 14. The 22-year-old will rejoin AHL Lehigh Valley looking to add to his 18 points over 20 games this season.
NHL
CBS Sports

Rangers' Jonny Brodzinski: Promoted from AHL

Brodzinski was recalled from AHL Hartford on Tuesday. Brodzinski has recorded 39 points over 36 games with AHL Hartford in 2021-22. The 28-year-old's most recent NHL appearance was in a 3-2 victory over Seattle on Jan. 30. He has yet to record an NHL point this season.
NHL
#Oilers#Ahl Bakersfield
CBS Sports

Sabres' Jack Quinn: Assigned to AHL affiliate

Quinn (lower body) was reassigned to AHL Rochester on Tuesday. Per NHL rules, Quinn has been activated off injured reserve and is recovered from the lower-body injury that held him out for the last 14 games. The 20-year-old will rejoin AHL Rochester, looking to add to his 35 points over 24 games this season.
NHL
FOX Sports

Kings visit the Blue Jackets after Kaliyev's 2-goal game

Los Angeles Kings (29-19-7, second in the Pacific) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (28-25-1, fifth in the Metropolitan) BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles visits the Columbus Blue Jackets after Arthur Kaliyev scored two goals in the Kings' 4-3 loss to the Stars. The Blue Jackets are 15-11-1 at home. Columbus is the...
NHL
NHL

Wild Warmup: Minnesota at Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA -- For the first time in more than three years, the Wild will play at Wells Fargo Center against the Philadelphia Flyers. Minnesota last skated here Jan. 14, 2019, a game it lost by a 7-4 margin. The 2019-20 meeting between the clubs in Philly did not take place after COVID-19 cancelled the final month of the regular season, and last season's schedule featured only divisional matchups.
NHL
NHL

POSTGAME 5: Flyers Blanked by Oilers, 3-0

The Philadelphia Flyers opened their March schedule with a loss to the Edmonton Oilers at the Wells Fargo Center on Tuesday evening. The Flyers played a solid game in terms of process but hurt their cause by taking five minor penalties and by passing up some open looks at the net or firing wide. Leon Draisaitl had a power play goal and two assists for the Oilers. Connor McDavid had an empty-net goal and an assist.
NHL
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
Edmonton Oilers
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
AHL
NewsBreak
Sports
NESN

Detroit Red Wings Are Expected to Go with Alex Nedeljkovic in Net Against the Carolina Hurricanes

According to Detroit Red Wings’ digital reporter Daniella Bruce, Alex Nedeljkovic is expected to start against the Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday. Nedeljkovic was the first goalie off the ice, which usually indicates that he’ll get the nod between the pipes. He has a 14-15-5 record, a .903 save percentage, and a 3.14 goals-against average in 37 games this season.
NHL
CBS Sports

Sabres' Craig Anderson: Turns back clock in Toronto

Anderson made 29 saves in Wednesday's 5-1 win over the Maple Leafs. Anderson delivered a vintage performance, looking more like a spry 20-year-old than a weary 40-year-old that had suffered four consecutive regulation losses coming into this one. Rasmus Sandin's first-period goal was the only shot that got by Anderson, while the Sabres provided plenty of support against Toronto backup Petr Mrazek. Anderson evened his season record at 7-7-0 with this unexpected win, but he remains tough to trust in fantasy.
NHL
NHL

Mailbag: Blue Jackets options with Laine, Islanders needs

Here is the March 2 edition of the mailbag, where we answer your questions asked on Twitter using #OvertheBoards. Tweet your questions to @drosennhl. Patrik Laine is on a heater. Do you trade him for a massive package or sign him to a short- or long-term contract? What would you do? -- @alehtonen_
NHL
NBC Sports

With the start of trade deadline month, Flyers are shut out by Oilers

As an important month of March arrived, the Flyers were handed another loss. They failed to build off of their first win since the All-Star break, falling to the Oilers, 3-0, Tuesday night at the Wells Fargo Center. Edmonton polished off its win with an empty-net goal. The Flyers (16-27-10)...
NHL
Yardbarker

Daily Faceoff’s Frank Seravalli adds Filip Zadina to “Trade Targets” list

In an article published on Wednesday, Seravalli listed Zadina as the No. 12-ranked target available leading up to the Mar. 21 trade deadline. Here’s what Seravalli had to say about the Detroit winger:. There was no shortage of excitement around Zadina when the Red Wings selected him at No....
NHL
WGR550

Sabres bring "A" game in win at Toronto

For the first time in over two years, the Sabres paid the Leafs a visit at Scotiabank Arena. Trying to salvage the fifth and final game of a so-far fruitless road trip, the blue and gold brought their best in a 5-1 victory over their foes up the QEW.
NHL
ClutchPoints

Oilers getting busy before trade deadline, sends Alex Stalock to the Sharks

On Wednesday night, the Edmonton Oilers announced that they have traded goaltender Alex Stalock to the San Jose Sharks for future considerations. Thus far, the trading frenzy has not kicked into full gear with the NHL trade deadline a little under three weeks away. But Edmonton is clearly looking toward the future, while still maintaining hope for the present.
NHL
CBS Sports

Capitals' John Carlson: Plucks three apples in loss

Carlson notched three assists, two shots on goal and two hits in Monday's 5-3 loss to the Maple Leafs. Each of Carlson's assists came at a different strength. He helped out on Conor Sheary's even-strength goal in the first period, then also assisted on Tom Wilson's power-play and shorthanded tallies in the final two frames. This was a good finish to February for Carlson individually -- he racked up a goal and nine helpers in 10 games in the month. The 32-year-old has 43 points, 126 shots on net, 65 blocked shots and a plus-10 rating in 51 contests overall, putting him just one point shy of his output from last season. His three shorthanded assists represent a career high for one campaign.
NHL

