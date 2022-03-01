ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bethlehem, PA

Bethlehem Police Chief Michelle Kott To Be Virtual Hometown Hero During State Of The Union Address

By CBS3 Staff
CBS Philly
CBS Philly
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aQxiu_0eSc3JlM00

BETHLEHEM, Pa. (CBS/CNN) — Bethlehem’s Chief of police will get a front-row seat to virtually attend President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address on Tuesday night. Pennsylvania Rep. Susan Wild announced Chief Michelle Kott will be her “hometown hero” virtual guest during the speech.

Biden is set to deliver his first State of the Union address at the Capitol on Tuesday evening, a chance for him to lay out his domestic agenda and speak to the world during an international crisis in Europe.

During his speech, scheduled to begin at 9 p.m. ET, the President is expected to focus heavily on the conflict in Ukraine and acknowledge the economic challenges Americans have continued to face as a result of rising inflation, global supply-chain issues and higher prices at the gas pump.

But as the nation heads toward the midterm elections this November, Biden will also surely acknowledge his political wins since taking office and chart a path toward a “new normal” amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Heading into the major address, the latest CNN Poll of Polls for Biden’s average approval rating stood at 40% approve to 54% disapprove — indicating that little had changed from his numbers since earlier in February. And according to a recent CNN poll conducted by SSRS, just 42% of respondents said they trusted the President at least moderately to make the right decisions regarding the situation in Ukraine.

Here’s what to watch for during Biden’s State of the Union address:

A defense of democracy in Ukraine

White House officials and allies have said the war in Ukraine will become a major focus for Biden’s remarks, a pivot that’s taken place as Russia invaded the eastern European nation.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki acknowledged on Monday that the conflict will play an outsized role in the President’s speech, saying during the briefing that “there’s no question that this speech is a little different than it would have been just a few months ago.”

Psaki said Biden is expected to lay out the efforts he has taken on “to rally the world to stand up for democracy and against Russian aggression.”

Biden, who has long asserted that the battle between autocracies and democracies would be the challenge of his lifetime, is expected to discuss the US’ importance as a global leader and the efforts he’s made to mitigate the impacts of the war in Ukraine on Americans, like rising gas prices.

He will also talk about the steps the US has taken to target Russian President Vladimir Putin and his inner circle for Russia’s acts of war against Ukraine. “And he will talk about the steps he’s taken to mitigate the impact of President Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, on the global economy and the American people,” Psaki added.

Steps to bolster the economy

Biden will talk about inflation during his address, the White House says, outlining a new plan to lower costs for American families. And while he’ll tout economic gains over the past year, the President is expected to underscore that there is “more work” to do toward lowering costs, according to officials — an acknowledgment that despite a strong recovery, many Americans are still pessimistic about the economy.

The White House says the President will specifically lay out a four-point plan to lower costs for American families and continue on the US’ economic recovery amid the pandemic: making more goods in America, reducing everyday expenses, promoting fair competition and eliminating barriers to “good-paying jobs” for American workers.

Along with new efforts being announced, Biden will talk about how his administration’s work aided in the country’s economic recovery.

He is expected to call on Congress to act on aspects of his signature social spending legislation, Build Back Better, which has stalled in Congress since Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia announced he’d oppose the bill.

But a senior administration official previewing Tuesday’s remarks wouldn’t say if Biden would call explicitly for passage of Build Back Better by name, just one month after Manchin told reporters the legislation was “dead.”

A ‘new normal’

For the first time since taking office, Biden will deliver a joint address to Congress in a full House chamber where masks are optional — a major change from his speech last year, which featured a masked audience with extremely limited, socially distanced seating.

The symbolism of the night comes amid changes to US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance on masking and the White House’s work to develop a strategy for the next phase of the pandemic.

Biden is expected to address the evolution of the pandemic and America’s response to it during the speech. His comments come ahead of the release of a new Covid strategy document.

Led by Covid-19 response coordinator Jeff Zients, White House officials have spent weeks putting together a new document outlining the administration’s strategy to tackle the next phase of the pandemic, officials said. It’s expected to address how the nation can mitigate the impacts of Covid while reestablishing a sense of normalcy in the country.

Political victory laps

Democrats face an uphill battle to maintain control of the House when they head into the midterm elections this fall. And it’s clear they hope the President can deliver a message to celebrate his and his party’s wins that gets through to voters and boosts his poll numbers.

Biden, who started the second year of his term with one of the lowest approval ratings of a modern-day president, has acknowledged that his administration has not adequately touted its political victories.

White House chief of staff Ron Klain told House Democrats in mid-February that he was hoping the address would boost Biden’s polling, in part by demonstrating leadership on national security and by showing empathy for Americans frustrated with Covid-19 and inflation. The recent historic nomination of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court was also expected to be a boost.

But some Democrats, like Sen. Dick Durbin of Illinois, the chairman of the Judiciary Committee, have warned that the President’s domestic agenda and any accomplishments he will outline during the address have effectively “been eclipsed by Ukraine.”

The speech comes on the same night that the midterm election season effectively begins with primary elections in Texas. It’s the first statewide election to be held under Texas’ new restrictive voting law, and Biden has made voting rights a major focus in recent months, though he has been stymied in getting federal legislation passed to address the issue.

Polls will close statewide at 9 p.m. ET, as Biden’s speech gets underway, but most polls in the state will close an hour earlier.

How to watch

CNN’s coverage of the State of the Union address and Republican response will stream live, without requiring a cable login, on CNN.com ‘s homepage and across mobile devices via CNN’s apps for iOS and Android on Tuesday, 8 p.m. to 12 a.m. ET. It can also be viewed on CNNgo (at CNN.com/go on your desktop, smartphone and iPad, and via CNNgo apps for Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Android TV, Chromecast and Roku).

The-CNN-Wire ™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS Philly

Thousands Gather At Philadelphia’s Independence Mall To Show Support For Ukraine During Conflict With Russia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Support for Ukraine has been strong in Philadelphia. Thousands gathered in the city at Independence Mall in support of the Ukrainian people on Sunday. HELP FOR UKRAINE  It was fitting the rally happened where America inked its independence. Organizers say Sunday was as much about Ukraine as it was about the fight for democracy everywhere.  Signs of support for the people of Ukraine as thousands gather on #IndependenceMall @CBSPhilly https://t.co/nuFN3OOcSY pic.twitter.com/UK22tNYGSf — Alicia Roberts (@ARobertsCBS) February 27, 2022 Singing the national anthem of Ukraine and adorned by a sea of blue and yellow flags outside Independence Hall, thousands gathered Sunday in support...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Doylestown Restaurant Villa Capri Raises Funds To Help With Humanitarian Crisis In Ukraine

DOYLESTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — As Russian attacks on Ukraine continue and the humanitarian crisis grows, a Bucks County community is coming together to help. Eyewitness News was at Villa Capri restaurant in Doylestown Wednesday night. Many people attending the fundraiser wore blue and yellow — the colors of the Ukrainian flag. Organizers say the funds raised will help the ongoing humanitarian efforts in Ukraine.
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Resident Heading Back To Ukraine With Thousands Of Supplies For Native Country

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — As hundreds of thousands flee Ukraine and the region, a Philadelphia man with ties to the country is heading there amid the humanitarian crisis on the borders. Thirty-eight-year-old Oleg is getting supplies and donations at a dizzying pace. Oleg has chosen not to give Eyewitness News his last name for safety reasons, but he is Ukrainian and has lived in the U.S. since 1998. Most of Oleg’s family remains in Ukraine in the midst of the wartorn country, now under Russian attack. “We’re in constant contact,” Oleg said. “The internet is working, various messaging apps. I was there in October.” Oleg is...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy Attends Prayer Vigil To Show Solidarity With Ukraine

SOMERSET COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) — New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy sent a strong message of solidarity to the people of Ukraine. He attended a prayer vigil in Somerset County Monday night to show that New Jerseyans stand with the war-stricken country. “I promise to each and every one of you, I like that woman who said at the gas station, ‘We’re all Ukrainian tonight,’” Murphy said. “We’re all Ukrainian every single night from here until, please God, an end that keeps many folks alive and in good health is possible.” New Jersey has one of the largest Ukrainian communities in the country.
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Bethlehem, PA
State
Texas State
State
Illinois State
City
Economy, PA
Bethlehem, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Government
State
West Virginia State
CBS Philly

University Of Pennsylvania Alumna Katerina Manoff Discusses Russia-Ukraine Conflict

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — As the war in Ukraine continues to escalate, the human impact cannot be understated. For the people of Ukraine, holding on to their capital city is the key to their future, which as of now, remains uncertain. For many in Ukraine, despite increasing Russian aggression, the actual reality of a full-fledged war seemed improbable, even just days ago. “No one thought that without warning they would go to sleep and they would get up to coordinated bombings,” Katerina Manoff, of ENGin, said. Manoff, a Ukrainian-American who grew up in Kyiv and studied at the University of Pennsylvania, now runs a...
POLITICS
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Doctor Who ‘Couldn’t Sleep Without’ Helping At Ukrainian Border Volunteering At Refugee Camp

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Philadelphia doctor is at the Ukrainian border volunteering at a refugee camp. The United Nations estimates there could be up to 5 million refugees, and medical personnel from all over the world are lending their support, including a cancer specialist from Philadelphia. “I couldn’t sleep without having to do something,” said Dr. Laura Bukavina, a specialist at Fox Chase Cancer Center. Bukavina is volunteering at a refugee camp in Poland at the border of Ukraine. “This was a shopping mall. You can still see the stores that have clothes and they’re just putting cots everywhere for people,” Bukavina said. Using her...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Activists, Leaders Rally Throughout Philadelphia In Solidarity With Ukraine: ‘War Is Not The Answer’

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Activists and public officials rallied Friday afternoon in solidarity with Ukrainians against Russian aggression. They are asking for more support for their native country. “Will America stand for Ukraine? Yes! Will you stand for Ukraine? Yes!” the crowd chanted. Well over 200 local Ukrainians and their supporters protested outside of Philadelphia City Hall Friday afternoon. “The fact that we still have to deal with a bully like Russia and people like Putin, it’s heartbreaking for us,” local Ukrainian Sandra Zarichny said. Many were draped in Ukrainian flags. Even the youngest amongst them also showed support for a land now under attack...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Philadelphians Gather At St. Nicholas Ukrainian Catholic Church Sunday Praying Russia’s Aggression Will Stop

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — As the war in Ukraine continues on a path of escalation, people all over the world, including in Philadelphia, are standing with Ukraine in solidarity. Prayers for peace could be heard at Sunday masses across the city on Sunday. Churches like St. Nicholas have become popular places for Ukrainian Americans to come together and pray for peace. On Sunday morning, the sound of prayer filled the pews at St. Nicholas Ukrainian Catholic Church in Philadelphia’s Fairmount neighborhood.   “I have never felt before like Ukrainians can pray so much,” Father Ruslan Borovyi said. Nearly 5,000 miles away, Ukraine is at war with...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Klain
Person
Jen Psaki
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Dick Durbin
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Joe Manchin
CBS Philly

Philadelphia’s Ukrainian Community Praying For Homeland As Russia Invades

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Supporters of Ukraine are holding a rally outside the Philadelphia Museum of Art Thursday evening, singing and holding Ukrainian flags. Local Ukrainians are banding together as Russia begins its invasion. The Ukrainian Catholic Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in Philadelphia has been open all day for people to come and pray. Meanwhile, we spoke to a man who is now in hiding in Ukraine as the invasion begins. “It’s not going to be pretty and it’s not pretty so where we are in western Ukraine is safe for my personal life,” Reno Domenico said. Domenico is originally from the Philadelphia...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Russia-Ukraine Conflict: 2 Philadelphia Sisters Fearful For Lives Of Family, Friends Still In Country

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Two Philadelphia sisters are keeping a close eye on what’s happening in Ukraine. They’re fearful for the lives of their friends and family still in the country. People are praying for Ukraine, including two sisters who are worried for their family and friends who are still in the country. They say they are always in communication with their loved ones. “If I find this traumatizing to look at a screen, I can’t imagine what they are going through,” Marta Penkalskyj said. That was Penkalskyj fearfully watching the terror unfold on her TV in Philadelphia as Russia invaded Ukraine. Penkalskyj graduated...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Russia-Ukraine Conflict Already Causing Gas Prices In Philadelphia To Rise: ‘It’s A Shame’

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Right now, Wall Street is not too worried about the war in Ukraine. The stock markets erased steep declines during volatile trading Thursday. The Dow, Nasdaq, and S&P ended in positive territory. But Main Street is feeling the impact. The war in Ukraine is already causing gasoline prices in the area to climb, according to AAA.  There’s no sign of prices slowing down.  At the Sunoco at 23rd and Fairmount Avenue, the price of a gallon of regular gasoline is now a staggering $3.78.  “These gas prices are terrible,” one man said. It’s been a pain for residents in Philadelphia at the gas...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

CBS Philly

Philadelphia, PA
57K+
Followers
19K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 3 is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Bringing you news, sports, weather, in Philadelphia.

 https://philadelphia.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy